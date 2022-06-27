Kwapnioski homers, Seniors throw shutout in league tournament opener

Sam Kwapnioski hit his third home run of the last week in Sunday night's Ralph Bishop League Tournament opener and jumpstarted a 4-0 victory for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors in the league playoffs. Platte Center brought a perfect record into the first round of the Ralph Bishop League tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals thanks to the shutout of Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge.

While Post #283 scored its fewest runs in a game this season, Kolby Blaser and Krae Lavicky combined for the shutout to send the Seniors to the next round. Lakeview was fourth in the playoffs last year following a loss in the semifinals and another in the third-place game.

"It was a so-so performance. Even though they were the No. 8 seed in the bracket, they threw strikes and hit the ball fairly well," head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "You're going to have games like this. A win's a win, and we'll take it and move on to Tuesday."

Kwapnioski's first-inning long ball was Lakeview's only offense until the fifth. Blaser laced an RBI single through the left side of the infield, scoring Lavicky to make it 2-0.

"(Kwapnioski is) a seasoned player. He got a ball he can hit, and if they throw a meat one down the middle to him, he's going to tee off on it," Tessendorf said. "He's just got the perfect swing for it. Nice night to play, and he got it up into the jet stream and away it went."

Kwapnioski said the WPHD pitcher went outside on the first strike he took, before taking a ball and fouling a pitch off.

"It was a little high, so it was kind of the perfect spot to send it out of the yard," he said.

Kwapnioski credited his dad, Tim, for helping him in the batting cage and getting work in, even on off days.

"My dad's probably my biggest supporter and he's thrown me in the cage every single day," Kwapnioski said. "Just continuously going in the cage and reps is probably helping me the most see the ball."

Platte Center tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Lavicky and a fielding error.

The offense ended the night with eight hits, six of which came from the bottom four spots in the order. Carson Hoefer and Lavicky recorded two hits each. Jordan Kracl and Brenden Sloup had singles.

"Offensively, we hit too many balls up. They weren't throwing a guy who threw hard compared to what we normally see and we were swinging for the fences I think there," Tessendorf said. "We had to play a little small ball, start bunting, doing some hit and running, and things like that, to get a few more runs on the board."

Blaser started and tossed 2 and 2/3 innings of work. He allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four. Lavicky earned the win by completing the final 4 and 13 with three hits and five strikeouts.

"Defensively, we gave up only five hits and we were good tonight," Tessendorf said. "Kolby (Blaser) did a nice job. We threw Krae (Lavicky) tonight, who doesn't pitch a whole lot, but we did what we wanted him to do. Nice job and kept them off balance."

Kwapnioski has been one of the many pitchers Lakeview has thrown on the mound recently during a stretch that included five games in seven days. He said it's great to have a deep pitching staff to rely on each time out but especially during a hectic stretch.

"When you've got everyone that can pitch and everyone that can field, our defense is great, everyone in the field is great," Kwapnioski said. "We just have fun. The more fun you have, the better team you're going to be. I think that's what's keeping us going is having fun."

The win propelled Bank of the Valley to Tuesday's quarterfinal where it'll host No. 5 seed Oakland-Craig. Oakland-Craig defeated Arlington 7-6 on Sunday. The two sides met on June 8, a game Lakeview won 10-1.

"We're going to start Jordy (Kracl) on Tuesday. We saw them earlier in the year and they're a nice team too. They're a scrappy team," Tessendorf said. "The pitcher we saw last time threw quite hard against us, so we had a little time adjusting to him, too."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

