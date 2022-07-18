Lack of offense costs Junior Blues in Area Tournament

The bats struggled to get going for the OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues in the Class A Area 6 Juniors Tournament at Pawnee Park.

Columbus missed opportunities for a big inning in Friday's 7-3 loss to Lincoln North Star. In Saturday's elimination game against Fremont, the Blues mustered just three hits in a 7-0 defeat, ending their season.

"I just appreciate them, thankful for what they put into the season. Anytime a season ended, it hurts no matter what sport it is. Only one team can win it all, obviously," Blues head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "It hurts because you invest a lot in it because you care a lot about it and these guys are no different than anyone else. Just grateful to get to know them for everything they did for us and put into this season."

The Junior Blues fell behind 4-0 after two innings as Fremont scored two in the first on a ground out and single. In the second inning, Fremont hit an RBI single and a RBI sac fly.

Keiton Watchorn singled in the first, but was left stranded in scoring position after stealing second. Charlie Larson singled in the second with Matthew Kinnison lining a single in the fourth for the only offense of the night.

Spencer Shotkoski was the only Blue to reach base in the final three innings with a walk in the sixth inning. Fremont tacked on an insurance run in the sixth to go up 5-0 before plating two in the seventh to lead 7-0.

OneUnited put bat to ball for the majority of both games, striking out just five times on Saturday and four times on Friday, but struggled to find holes in the field.

"Just couldn't get the bats going at this time, unfortunately. We fielded well. Spencer (Shotkoski) and Stewie (Kudron) pitched well, gave us a chance," Johnson said. "Those first couple innings they were on Spence, but he kept us in it and gave us a chance to win some innings and we couldn't get the bats going. Just an unfortunate time for the bats to go pretty much ice cold."

After allowing four runs on four hits and two walks through two innings, Shotkoski settled in and retired 11 of 14 batters before coming out of the game with one out in the sixth. He finished allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Stewie Kudron, who pitched 1 and 1/3 innings Friday allowing no hits and striking out two North Star hitters, pitched 1 and 2/3 innings Saturday allowing two runs on two hits and one walk.

On Friday, it was wild pitches and lack of timely hitting that cost Columbus. Lincoln North Star scored their first three runs on wild pitches. The Blues, trailing 3-1 after a Will Wickham RBI single, had the bases loaded in the fourth, but Seth Brandl lined out to end the threat.

North Star plated its fourth run on a wild pitch in the next half inning and tacked on another run on an RBI double to lead 5-1. OneUnited loaded the bases again in the fifth. After a Quenton Gustafson RBI single made it 5-2, Nick Zoucha flied out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

North Star increased the lead to 7-2 on a double steal of second and home an RBI single. Joel Thomas hit a two-out RBI single in the seventh, but Kinnison popped out to end the game.

Keiton Watchorn started the game on the mound Friday and pitched 2 and 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on two hits, six walks and five strikeouts. Wickham pitched three innings, allowing four runs on six hits.

OneUnited finished the year with a 9-21 record. The Blues played their best baseball down the stretch, overcoming a 2-12 start to be the No. 3 seed for the Area Tournament.

"I thought for sure pitching wise we started throwing strikes more consistently. I thought the hitting approach, they really had that down as far as what we're trying to do," Johnson said. "Even times it didn't work, they just kept with it. Just the mentality and competitiveness we want, the attitudes we want, we want to keep those moving forward and keep building on that."