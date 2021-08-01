Lakeview bats awake in mercy rule win over Arlington

CRETE - Just about everything about Saturday's loss was uncharacteristic.
The Platte Center Post #238 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors failed to score for the first time this year and didn't help matters with three errors that turned into five runs.
Maybe there were some nerves, perhaps a bit of overconfidence following a strong season. Whatever it was, Lakeview was just off in a 6-0 loss to Central City/Fullerton.
A little more than 24 hours later, the sights on the diamond and the sounds in the dugout were much more familiar. Lakeview piled up 14 hits, eight members of the roster scored a run, seven had an RBI and Lakeview kept the season alive for at least another day in an 11-3 mercy-rule win over Arlington.
Lakeview stays alive for a 4 p.m. game on Monday against Roncalli.
A five run second inning busted Bank of the Valley out of its temporary scoring drought. Two leadoff walks came around for Arlington in the third but Lakeview added multiple runs in the fourth and sixth to pull away.
"We were pretty devastated yesterday, didn't play a good game at all so we knew we had to come back and put forth something that could at least help put us through the tournament. We did that," winning pitcher Kolby Blaser said. "It was a morning game, so maybe we were all a little sleepy and didn't come prepared; yeah, a wakeup call."
Blaser came on in the third after those leadoff walks from starter Jordan Kracl. A passed ball and ground out to first brought both in, but Kracl gave Lakeview just what it needed. He retired the first five he faced, six of the first seven and stayed below the pitching threshold that will allow him to return later if needed.
Meanwhile, the bats came alive the inning before when Lakeview batted around and scored five times on four hits and a walk. Krae Lavicky drove in the first run on grounder through the right side and started a rally that included a sac fly by Layne Forney, RBI line drive from Blaser, error at third and a two-RBI double Sam Kwapnioski.
"We were frustrated with how we did. So today, in the cages we were a little more serious, and it showed," Kwapnioski said while having a water cooler dumped over him by teammate Jacob Sjuts. "I think we were a little more zoned in, believed in ourselves, believed in others. Yesterday, it felt like we had no energy. Today we came out with energy."
Blaser started the fourth with his second single and led off an inning that included three more runs on three hits and an error. Adam Van Cleave drove in a run for a 6-2 lead then Kracl sent a hard grounder off a glove up the middle that brought in two.
Van Cleave reached to start a sixth inning that included three more runs and zero outs. Cooper Tessendorf singled, Kracl walked then Eli Osten laced a two-run single to left. Jason Sjuts walked, Layne Forney reached on an error at short then Blaser ripped his fourth single to left and won the game on the eight-run mercy rule.
Blaser exited in the top of the sixth after a fly out to right and a walk. Osten came in and gave up a run on a single and a fielder's choice but that was Blaser's responsibility. Osten struck out the final hitter he faced then was part of another offensive outburst in the bottom half that finished it.
Blaser finished 4 of 5 at the plate with a run and two RBIs. He tossed 43 pitches in 3 and 1/3 innings with a hit, run, two strikeouts and a walk.
Tessendorf, Jacob Sjuts, Kracl and Blaser will all be available if needed to throw on Monday and further on should their services be required. Unfortunately, that didn't appear to be the case for Humphrey's Haustyn Forney.
Due to American Legion rules and his participation in other summer events, it seems his time with the team had come to an end. That wasn't for certain on Sunday afternoon, but he said goodbye to his teammates and coaches just in case.
"It's a tough, tough goodbye. I love these guys," Forney said. "We're all from different places but we mesh well and have since the first day of practice. It's just really cool to see how everyone formed brotherhoods.
"I hope they remember that I always loved the sport and gave it everything I have."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.