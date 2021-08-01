Lakeview bats awake in mercy rule win over Arlington

Blaser came on in the third after those leadoff walks from starter Jordan Kracl. A passed ball and ground out to first brought both in, but Kracl gave Lakeview just what it needed. He retired the first five he faced, six of the first seven and stayed below the pitching threshold that will allow him to return later if needed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the bats came alive the inning before when Lakeview batted around and scored five times on four hits and a walk. Krae Lavicky drove in the first run on grounder through the right side and started a rally that included a sac fly by Layne Forney, RBI line drive from Blaser, error at third and a two-RBI double Sam Kwapnioski.

"We were frustrated with how we did. So today, in the cages we were a little more serious, and it showed," Kwapnioski said while having a water cooler dumped over him by teammate Jacob Sjuts. "I think we were a little more zoned in, believed in ourselves, believed in others. Yesterday, it felt like we had no energy. Today we came out with energy."

Blaser started the fourth with his second single and led off an inning that included three more runs on three hits and an error. Adam Van Cleave drove in a run for a 6-2 lead then Kracl sent a hard grounder off a glove up the middle that brought in two.