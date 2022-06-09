Lakeview bats come around, score 10 after the third inning

Oakland-Craig pitcher Gunner Ray worked his way through the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview seniors once without allowing a run or a hit. His offense picked up a second-inning run and he had a lead as the top of the order came back around in the fourth. Like so many other times for so many other pitchers, making it through the Lakeview lineup again wasn't nearly as easy which was reflected in the final 10-1 Lakeview win.

Leadoff hitter Adam Van Cleave doubled in his second at-bat facing Ray and set the tone from there on out. He went on to record two more hits, the Platte Center bats took the lead in the fourth then put it away with eight runs in the sixth.

Ray struck out two, retired five others on weak grounders, had a lineout to left and had a hit batter eliminated while trying to steal all in the first three innings. Over the next 2 and 2/3 innings, Bank of the Valley touched him up for seven hits, eight runs and drew four walks.

"He was a nice pitcher. He took advantage of a generous zone, but we don't want to be swinging at those pitches. It's one of those things you have to adapt to and move on," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "The most encouraging part was, Adam didn't have a hit (on Monday) then tonight was 3 for 4. He had a big night and we hit the ball hard."

Van Cleave doubled in the fourth and scored a run, singled in the fifth and singled again for an RBI then came around on a Sam Kwapnioski base hit two batters later.

Ray retired the first seven members of the lineup in order before he hit Brenden Sloup on a 1-2 pitch. A strikeout then Sloup caught stealing with Van Cleave at the plate meant Ray had faced the minimum through three innings.

He had a 1-0 lead thanks to an error at first to start the second inning. A wild pitch then an error at third brought the run in.

Van Cleave first began to crack Ray's performance on a leadoff double the first pitch he saw of the fourth inning. He was at third on a wild pitch then home on Kwapnioski's sac fly to center. Kolby Blaser started a two-out rally with a single that ended up with the go-ahead run when he scored on a wild pitch.

Lakeview had a runner tagged out at home trying to advance with the bases loaded in the seventh and left the bags full on a fly to right. Platte Center didn't miss its chance again the next frame when eight came across on two outs.

Ten straight hitters reached base on five walks, two hits, an error and two batters. Just like that a 2-1 game turned into a mercy rule win.

Other Lakeview opponents have felt that frustration before. As good as a starting pitcher can be, Bank of the Valley can match and stay in the game long enough to put it away later.

Wednesday it was Jordan Kracl going four innings with just one hit, one unearned run, a walk and a strikeout. Cooper Tessendorf came on in the fifth and struck out all three hitters he faced. Kwapnioski finished it off with three strikeouts and a walk in the sixth.

Lakeveiw is now 6-0 and hosts Yutan on Friday at 8 p.m.

"That is a luxury. We can kind of hang around with some teams. The key to baseball is always pitching. If you have pitching depth, you can hang around a lot of games," coach Tessendorf said. "If you get a few balls to drop, you can win a 2-1 game if you're not hitting. We're going to have to win games like that eventually."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.