Lakeview bats return to form in league tournament win

Pitching and defense were the key to a win in the first round of the league tournament for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors on Sunday at home.

And while Lakeview regularly wins by mercy rule and piles up the runs, a deep rotation and solid glovework in the field are two other areas the team prides itself on, even if those two areas don't get quite the same attention.

Still, it just didn't feel right walking off the field for a 4-0 win over Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge. Three runs in last two innings made it too close a call with the hopes for a league championship hanging in the balance.

The bats came back around Tuesday in the quarterfinal and avoided anymore uneasiness, at least for the time being. Five members of the lineup had multiple hits, Adam Van Cleave had three, Sam Kwapnioski drove in three and Lakeview piled up 13 total hits and put together a team average of .565 for an 11-1 win over Oakland-Craig on Tuesday evening.

Platte Center advances to the semifinals against Pender on Friday at 7 p.m. in Pender.

"I felt like we really hit the ball well. We won 4-0 against Wisner-Pilger, and we didn't feel like we hit the ball like we should have," right fielder Brenden Sloup said. "Tonight we came out, had 13 hits and hit the ball like we should."

Sloup was one of those with multiple hits. Number eight in the lineup, he provided a spark for the top of the order with a double in the second and an RBI single in the third. He also scored after each of those at bats and, together with Jordan Kracl, Krae Lavicky, Parker Osten and Carson Hoefer, six through nine in the lineup went 3 for 5, scored six runs and reached base seven times.

"My approach was just be really aggressive," Sloup said. "If they give me a first-pitch meatball, I'm going to take it where I can put it. I did that tonight, and it felt good."

Van Cleave was 3 for 3 in the leadoff spot with three singles, a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Kwapnioski was 2 for 3 with two singles. Kolby Blaser matched that line and also scored a run. Eli Osten was also 2 for 3 with a single and a double.

On the mound, Jordan Kracl tossed the first three innings and allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk. He struck out four and threw 26 strikes in 42 pitches. Cooper Tessendorf handled the fourth with seven pitches and one hit. Kwapnioski struck out the side in the fifth and ended it early on the mercy rule.

Lakeview scored a run in every inning and put up crooked numbers in the second, third and fourth following Kwapnioski's RBI line out to right with Van Cleave at third in the first inning.

Oakland-Craig's lone run came in the third on a two-out RBI double following a leadoff single and a hit batter.

"We changed some things in the dugout. I think we were a little distracted. We had a lot of other friends and stuff in the dugout (on Sunday). So we had a little chat tonight - team in the dugout only, off your phone," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Actually, Sam (Kwapnioski) came here after the 4-0 win and said, 'Hey, get off your phones; we're here to play baseball,' which is what a good senior captain does."

Kwapnioski has the team's respect for many reasons, not the least of which is a six-game stretch that includes three home runs, a triple, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored and five walks. His on-base percentage during that time is .824 while his on-base-plus-slugging is 2.118.

"He's just been on a tear. Even the ball that was caught, it almost took the right fielder's glove off," Tessendorf said. "He's been hitting well."

Following Kwapnioski's RBI lineout in the first, Lakeview scored three in the second on a wild pitch and Kwapnioski's two-RBI single to right field. Turner Halvorsen's sac fly, a Sloup RBI single, Van Cleave RBI single and Tessendorf two-RBI single pushed the lead to 9-0 through three. The mercy rule came into play after the fourth when another wild pitch with a runner at third and an attempted pickoff at third plated two more Platte Center runs.

Lakeview will have to go on the road for the tournament semifinals in Pender. Although Bank of the Valley is the higher seed, the OneUnited Juniors and Cornerstone Seniors host games on Friday in Columbus.

A win sets up the Ralph Bishop League Tournament championship either with Battle Creek or Sioux City on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in West Point. The loser plays at 2:30 p.m. also in West Point.

Pender knocked Lakeview down to the consolation game last year with a 3-1 loss in the semifinals.

"Our big goal is to go undefeated and be the best team we can every time we take the field," Sloup said. "This is a tournament we really want. Last year we had as semifinal exit and went to the third-place game. This is a good revenge tour for us."

