Lakeview girls learning to play with speed

It's June, but Lakeview girls basketball coach Monte Jones can't wait until December. When the first tip off arrives on Dec. 2 in Crete, he'll put a team on the floor nothing like what Lady Vikes fans saw last season.
The group he has witnessed in summer league games and last week in the new gym for team camp has an element of speed the program hasn't enjoyed in a long time. Not even the 2019 state tournament team has the type of afterburners Jones says makes up the 2022 squad.
There's no doubt about it, Lakeview is playing faster, scoring more, pressuring harder and building a reputation as a relentless group that can hassle and harass teams into submission.
"We are tearing it up in summer league. The difference: speed. We are fast on offense and defense, and lethal," Jones said. "We're playing really well."
Although Lakeview has already moved on from a tough campaign that ended in the first round of the subdistrict tournament, it's worth another look. The Lady Vikes went 9-13 and lost their last six in a row. In early January, junior Lilly Rowe went down with a knee injury.
Before the school year even started, fellow junior Saylor Eberhart was lost for volleyball and basketball with her own knee issues.
Eberhart's extended stay on the injured list meant Lakeview was without a true point guard. Then, when Rowe went down, the Lady Vikes lost their second-best scoring option. Rowe didn't come into the season with that title but developed into a force on the offensive glass.
When she couldn't return after halftime of a road game at Grand Island Northwest, Lakeview had to go back to the drawing board for a second time. Jones had a few months to adjust to losing Eberhart. There wasn't another true point guard option on the roster, but with time to prepare he could at least make a plan for that position.
When Rowe was lost, there simply wasn't enough time to do that again. Even if there were, it's unlikely another player could have filled those shoes.
Since then, Eberhart has returned, Rowe is nearing the end of her rehab and Lakeview is forming a lineup that more closely matches the abilities of its personnel.
"(Eberhart's return) puts everybody in spots that are their true positions, and she's getting us out and going. It's made all the difference," Jones said. "Lilly is still on the mend. She's shooting and doing some fundamental stuff. To do what we're doing without her means we're going to be scary."
Maddi Vogt took over the point guard position when Eberhart was lost for the season and handled the ball well but couldn't attack as much as she had in the past. Reese Janssen was still a force to reckon with, but with Rowe out, there were no other options in the paint. Janssen could be doubled and neutralized.
Janssen has, of course, graduated and moved on. But while that's a big hole that can't be filled by just anyone, Jones said it won't have to be. Lakeview is becoming a team that can score in a variety of ways with a variety of players.
"Everyone is scoring, everyone," Jones said. "That's in camp, in summer league, everybody is an attacker right now. That's going to make us a tough team to contend with."
And Eberhart and Rowe are only part of the story. There are other names Lady Vikes fans will soon become familiar with who only add to the team's speed and quickness.
"The players that had a great JV season last year that are now ready to contribute on that varsity level are speed players," Jones said. "That's put us on a whole different level. We're scoring at a rate about double what we were last year at this time, and that's all because of the number of possessions."
Lakeview is playing in the Scotus summer league and travels to Concordia University this weekend for a camp in which Jones has requested a tough schedule. The organizers have obliged and set the Lady Vikes up with Class A opponents.
Jones has been using eight players for the majority of minutes thus far then elevated two more to regular playing time last week.
Regardless of who it has been on the court, they're in the right spot, fast and using that aspect to dictate how the game is played on both ends of the court.
"It was natural coming out of the gate. We played our first summer league game with just a walk-through that morning and we were naturally way faster," Jones said. "We've been pushing that as an emphasis and giving them some structure now, and the speed has just increased, and that's defensively, too. We fly around."
