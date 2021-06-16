Lakeview girls learning to play with speed

When she couldn't return after halftime of a road game at Grand Island Northwest, Lakeview had to go back to the drawing board for a second time. Jones had a few months to adjust to losing Eberhart. There wasn't another true point guard option on the roster, but with time to prepare he could at least make a plan for that position.

When Rowe was lost, there simply wasn't enough time to do that again. Even if there were, it's unlikely another player could have filled those shoes.

Since then, Eberhart has returned, Rowe is nearing the end of her rehab and Lakeview is forming a lineup that more closely matches the abilities of its personnel.

"(Eberhart's return) puts everybody in spots that are their true positions, and she's getting us out and going. It's made all the difference," Jones said. "Lilly is still on the mend. She's shooting and doing some fundamental stuff. To do what we're doing without her means we're going to be scary."

Maddi Vogt took over the point guard position when Eberhart was lost for the season and handled the ball well but couldn't attack as much as she had in the past. Reese Janssen was still a force to reckon with, but with Rowe out, there were no other options in the paint. Janssen could be doubled and neutralized.