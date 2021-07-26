Lakeview in prime position for Legion state after win over Wayne

More consistency would be welcome but runs all count the same regardless of how or when they show up on the scoreboard. In the case of the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Seniors, runs have often come in a deluge of offense.
Sunday it was a seven-run third inning that provided the necessary fireworks to capture a 9-3 win over Wayne in the semifinals of the B5 Area Tournament.
With the win, Lakeview earned itself a day off and entry into Tuesday's championship. Bank of the Valley needs just one win over the victor of Pierce and Wayne to qualify for its first trip to state in Seniors Legion baseball.
Eleven hitters came to the plate in the decisive third inning just moments after Wayne had tied it 2-2. Sam Kwapnioski drove in three for the second game in a row.
"We're right where we want to be. We kind of rolled the dice a little with the first two games here, stayed out of the loser's bracket and for tomorrow we have every pitcher available," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "... We're right where we want to be. Hopefully we can get it done in one game."
The two teams traded blows the first 2 and 1/2 inning before Lakeview light the fuse in the bottom of the third.
Wayne plated its first run when the second hitter in the order reached on an error then scored on a ground out and a single up the middle. Lakeview answered with two in the bottom half Kwapnioski drove in his first of the game and Cooper Tessendorf ripped a single to the hole in the right and made it 2-1 two hitters later.
Kwapnioski scored the speedy Haustyn Forney from first who was on with a fielder's choice and off at the crack of the bat with two outs on the scoreboard.
A leadoff single then a sac bunt, strikeout and error at short drew Wayne even in the top of the third. Bank of the Valley put it away in the bottom with seven runs on four hits, two walks and two errors.
Kwapnioski tripled with two on for a 4-2 lead then scored Jordan Kracl's two-run single to shallow center. Two more came across on an error at third. Krae Lavicky's sac fly to left scored another run and earned Wayne its first out after the first seven hitters of the inning each reached and scored a run.
"Those, from any standpoint, are back-breaking numbers. You could see the air go right out of Wayne, and vice-versa for us, it was big," coach Tessendorf said. "We're OK giving up runs. But when you give up three, four, five-run innings, those are tough to come back from."
A leadoff single and a bases-loaded walk in the fourth amounted to the only other offense Wayne could create. Lakeview stranded the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth but had enough of a cushion to use two more pitchers after Tessendorf started and preserve arms for Tuesday.
Tessendorf tossed the first 2 and 2/3 with four hits, two unearned runs, no walks and three strikeouts. Jacob Sjuts faced nine hitters and retired four. Kolby Blaser threw the final three innings and faced 11 hitters, allowed one hit, hit one batter and struck out four.
"Wayne didn't have any extra-base hits, and that's a credit to our outfield and our pitching," coach Tessendorf said. "Cooper and Jason kept them off balance, and Krae did a nice job behind the plate, and Kolby had a really live arm; they couldn't get to him."
Kwapnioski, through two games in the tournament, is 6 of 9 with four singles, a triple and a home run. He's scored five runs and driven in six.
The B5 bracket is the least populated of anywhere in the state after Schuyler chose to call it a season and withdraw from the event. Fewer games might be a good thing for Kwapnioski's diet. Extra-base hits are rewarded at the Wayne concession stand with large ice cream cones. In two games, Kwapnioski is slugging 1.222 with an on-base-plus-slugging (OPS) of 1.889.
"He's been putting a lot of time in the cages, and him and his dad have gone out together. He's just seeing the ball real, real well," coach Tessendorf said. "We moved him up into the four-hole, and it doesn't matter. He is just crushing the ball right now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.