Lakeview in prime position for Legion state after win over Wayne

More consistency would be welcome but runs all count the same regardless of how or when they show up on the scoreboard. In the case of the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Seniors, runs have often come in a deluge of offense.

Sunday it was a seven-run third inning that provided the necessary fireworks to capture a 9-3 win over Wayne in the semifinals of the B5 Area Tournament.

With the win, Lakeview earned itself a day off and entry into Tuesday's championship. Bank of the Valley needs just one win over the victor of Pierce and Wayne to qualify for its first trip to state in Seniors Legion baseball.

Eleven hitters came to the plate in the decisive third inning just moments after Wayne had tied it 2-2. Sam Kwapnioski drove in three for the second game in a row.

"We're right where we want to be. We kind of rolled the dice a little with the first two games here, stayed out of the loser's bracket and for tomorrow we have every pitcher available," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "... We're right where we want to be. Hopefully we can get it done in one game."

The two teams traded blows the first 2 and 1/2 inning before Lakeview light the fuse in the bottom of the third.