Lakeview Jr. Reds hold on for 8-6 win

The Lakeview Junior Reds held on for an 8-6 win against West Point on Monday and earned themselves the top seed in next week's league tournament.
Lakeview led 8-2 after four innings, but West Point mounted a late rally and had the tying run in scoring position with two outs in the seventh.
The Reds got off to a fast start with three runs in the first inning and one run in the second to lead 4-1.
Krae Lavicky hit a RBI single against West Point starter Gavin Kreikemeier to open the scoring. Logan Salak drove in a pair three batters later with a single to make it 3-0.
After a passed ball got West Point on the scoreboard in the second, Lakeview matched that when Jonathan Fernandez laced a RBI double to center field.
The fourth inning proved to be the decisive inning as the Reds scored four runs in the frame.
After a single by Carson Hoefer, Zandyr Kohl reached on an error and Turner Halverson hit a two-run triple to right field to make it 6-1.
Halverson scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. Lavicky made it 8-2 on a RBI single scoring Fernandez.
From there the game got a little too close for comfort for Lakeview. A passed ball in the fifth made it 8-3.
After Lavicky threw two innings in relief, Joel Thomas came on to close out the game in the seventh. He struggled with his command, walking three of the first four batters he faced.
A RBI fielder's choice, wild pitch and RBI single by Michael Cohee made it 8-6 with two outs in the inning. Cohee's single was the first West Point hit of the evening.
An error extended the inning and put runners on second and third for the No. 9 hitter Myles Dinslage.
Halverson redeemed himself from the error and completed a 6-3 putout to seal a two-run victory.
Fernandez batted 2 for 4 with a double, triple, a RBI and a run scored. Halverson also tripled with Osten doubling to round out the team's four extra-base hits.
Halverson, Lavicky and Salak each drove in two runs.
Junior Reds head coach Mike Sloup said the team was a bit rusty after a week layoff. However, he'll take a win any time.
"We played well enough to win, but it did show we're a little hesitant and we need some reps and that's the way it happens," Sloup said. "I told the boys a win is a win; we take it and we move on. Learn from it and we're right back at it Wednesday."
Lakeview was sloppy on the diamond, committing six errors. Sloup said in baseball, mistakes are going to happen and it's important to move on to the next play.
"We don't want those things to happen, but if it does, we've got to have short term (memory)," Sloup said. "We've got to move on and make the next play. There was a couple kids that might have kicked the ball around, but they came back and made another play.
"They want to hang their head. I don't want them to hang their heads out there. If they hang their head, they're going to think about that play and then one mistake is going to become two. We want one and done."
Eli Osten earned the start for Lakeview. He threw four hitless innings allowing three runs, striking out seven and walking five.
Sloup was pleased with Osten's effort as he seeks more depth on the pitching staff.
"I thought Eli started off really well. He didn't give too many free passes. We got him as long as we could," he said. "I can't say enough about Eli (Osten). He comes in, plays both Seniors and Juniors and gives us a whole bunch of effort and does a great job with it."
The Lakeview Junior Reds sport a 9-5 record following Monday's win and will play Wednesday at Yutan.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.