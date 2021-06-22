Lakeview Jr. Reds hold on for 8-6 win

"We don't want those things to happen, but if it does, we've got to have short term (memory)," Sloup said. "We've got to move on and make the next play. There was a couple kids that might have kicked the ball around, but they came back and made another play.

"They want to hang their head. I don't want them to hang their heads out there. If they hang their head, they're going to think about that play and then one mistake is going to become two. We want one and done."

Eli Osten earned the start for Lakeview. He threw four hitless innings allowing three runs, striking out seven and walking five.

Sloup was pleased with Osten's effort as he seeks more depth on the pitching staff.

"I thought Eli started off really well. He didn't give too many free passes. We got him as long as we could," he said. "I can't say enough about Eli (Osten). He comes in, plays both Seniors and Juniors and gives us a whole bunch of effort and does a great job with it."

The Lakeview Junior Reds sport a 9-5 record following Monday's win and will play Wednesday at Yutan.

