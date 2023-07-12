The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds had their 2023 summer season come to an abrupt ending on Saturday.

The Junior Reds were set to kick off postseason play in their area tournament starting Saturday but had to forfeit due to a lack of players.

"It's definitely not a great way to end the season, it's tough," Lakeview coach Levi Nielsen said. "These kids really wanted to play and compete and we thought we had a good chance at going deep into districts, that kind of hurts. It's just an unfortunate thing that happened and I hope next year we don't have that same issue."

Over the regular season, Lakeview finished with a 7-7 record prior to the forfeit.

"I think overall, the team fought hard in every game we played," Nielsen said. "This team was a lot better than what our record showed. We just had a few mistakes here and there that we need to get cleaned up and I'd like to think that we improved as the season went on."

The Junior Reds road waves throughout the season after never winning more than two games in a row and losing multiple games in a row three separate times over the season.

"There were ups and downs, we played a lot of really talented teams and I think those losses show the talent of those teams," Nielsen said. "We fought hard and we were in a lot of those games it just came down to maybe one or two plays that we need to make to come out on top."

Lakeview also had their own talented roster led by the likes of Dominic Rother who played catcher for the Reds and led the team with 20 hits and 16 RBIs on the season.

"He's a pretty good wall back there for us," Nielsen said. "We didn't have a whole lot of passed balls and I like to think that he's got a good enough arm to throw just about anybody out trying to steal bases on us."

Jayden McKay and Jonathon Hoffart were also able to make impacts on the team with their defense. Hoffart also finished with the second most hits on the team with 15 and McKay added 11.

"They're both kids that play in the outfield and could in to pitch for us which was important," Nielsen said.

Hoffart finished with 16 and 2/3 innings on the mound where he finished with 13 strikeouts. McKay logged three innings on the mound where he finished with five strikeouts.

A few other standouts were Dustyn Lusche, Parker Osten and Caleb Sloup. Lusche had 11 and 2/3 innings on the mound and added 17 strikeouts. Osten finished the season with 14 hits and 15 RBIs while Sloup added 12 hits and 11 RBIs.

"Lusche did a great job pitching for us all year," Nielsen said. "Caleb Sloup and Parker Osten did a great job on the left side of the field holding that down."

With a number of players leading the Junior Reds to an overall record of 7-7, Nielsen hopes his team was able to learn and enjoy the time on the diamond.

"We went over a lot of the fundamentals and they really grew from the beginning of the season to the end," Nielsen said. "I hope they had fun. That's the number one thing, you want to enjoy the sport the second thing is that they learned and grew so they want to come back and play again next year and be the best ballplayer that they can be."

With the season now officially at a close the process looks to resume next summer.

"I had a great time coaching Red this year. It was a great experience for me and the kids got the same amount out of it," Nielsen said. "I can't wait for next year, I had a blast and look forward to doing it again."