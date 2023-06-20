For the first time since June 7, the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds have a .500 record.

The Lakeview Juniors Reds have lost their previous two games. The second of which was on Friday when Lakeview suffered an 8-4 home loss to Crofton.

Crofton was able to get the victory due to a quick start, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.

Lakeview was able to eat into the lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a lead-off double from Blake Anderson and a single from Jonathon Hoffart.

Dominic Rother would later bring Anderson home on a single and Hoffart would steal third and score on a ground out to first.

Neither team was able to add to their run total in the second and Lakeview scored one run in the third from Parker Osten reaching on a walk and later scoring on a Jayden McKay single.

The score heading into the top of the fourth was 4-3 with Lakeview scoring the previous three runs, however, Crofton was able to flip the script and score four more runs to take an 8-3 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Caleb Sloup reached base on a double and later scored on a single from Anderson.

Neither team was able to score in the fifth with the game being called in the bottom of the inning.

Overall, Lakeview finished with seven hits as a team including two from both Anderson and Rother. McKay would end up leading the team with two RBIs. The Junior Reds also finished the game with four runners left on base in the loss.

Hoffart got the start for Lakeview on the mound pitching all five innings. In the five-inning outing, Hoffart allowed eight runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

The loss brings the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds season total to 5-5.

The team also traveled to Pierce on Monday (after print deadline), their next game is set for Saturday against Oakland-Craig in the 2023 Ralph Bishop League Junior Tournament.