Lakeview laces six doubles at Tekamah

The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors had five extra base hits in the first three games of the season. Thursday, the lineup smashed six doubles and a triple while collecting 14 total hits in a 10-1 win at Tekamah-Herman.

That many hits and just 10 runs means there were also 10 players left on base, but that stat doesn't often tell the story. That was the case Thursday night when five different members of the Platte Center batting order had a double or a triple and five drove in runs.

Left fielder Brenden Sloup led the way with two singles, a walk and four RBIs. Kolby Blaser was 2 for 4 with two doubles. Landon Ternus, fresh off striking out 10 in the Juniors game, went 2 for 3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Turner Halvorsen was 3 for 4 and a home run short of the cycle.

Ten members of the roster made a plate appearance, seven had a slugging percentage of .500 or greater and six had an on-base-plus-slugging percentage over 1.000.

"This team was probably the best team we've played. They were a more complete team than we've seen, and they threw a little harder pitcher. We started out with a couple strikeouts, started slow again and I thought, 'Boy, here we go again,' then the bats came alive," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Halvorsen had a heck of a night. He just clubbed the ball, and Brenden Sloup did a nice job. We were able to hit the ball hard."

Tessendorf has been critical of the way his team has started games through the first four this season although Lakeview has won all four and by the mercy rule. However, to his point, Bank of the Valley has 47 total runs but just one in the first inning.

That one came Thursday night after a Sam Kwapnioski double that followed strikeouts looking by Kolby Blaser and Cooper Tessendorf. A throwing error at third then an RBI single by Sloup scored the first Platte Center run.

Two runners were stranded in the second but Lakeview then added two in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth for a six-inning final.

"We had a lot better focus. We hit the ball hard, even our outs were hard, and against a much better quality opponent from a pitching standpoint," coach Tessendorf said. "They had some guys we could take advantage of in the outfield running, but it was a much more complete game."

Even if the offense struggled, there was little Tekamah could do against starting pitcher Jacob Sjuts. Sjuts tossed all six innings, faced 21 hitters, struck out 10, walked one and allowed four hits and one earned run.

He needed just 70 pitches to get through six and allowed his only run in the second after a leadoff walk then a double two hitters later.

Sjuts pitched around a two-out single in the first, stranded two others on in the second then retired 11 in a row until a one-out single in the sixth.

Early in the season, coach Tessendorf might have preferred to take Sjuts out earlier in the game and get another arm some work, but his efficiency and overall performance prevented that. Tessendorf was also admittedly cautious about making unpopular coaching decisions after holding up Kwapnioski at second in a game last week that prevented Kwapnioski from achieving a cycle.

"He had it going on last night. He even said, 'I got maybe one, two more innings in me,' then I talked to him after he struck out the next three guys and said, 'I would be a fool if I take you out of the game. They were already going to boo me out of here when I stopped Sam on a triple. There's no way you're coming out of the game when you're throwing like this,'" Tessendorf said. "'All right,' he said, 'I'll keep throwing.' He was just on."

Also noteworthy were Krae Lavicky's first two hits of the season. And while he went 0-fer in the first three, coach Tessendorf was quick to point out Lavicky's value behind the plate. Lavicky blocks most bad pitches and Thursday knocked down three singing strikeouts in the dirt and made the throw to first.

"Nothing got by him. We had a lot strike threes in the dirt that he was able to block," Tessendorf said. " ... Krae did a great job."

Lakeview is 4-0 and hosts Wisner/Pilger-Howells/Dodge on Monday at 8 p.m. at Pawnee Park. The Juniors open play at 5:30 against David City.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegam.com.

