The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors had high hopes of winning an area title and heading to state for a third straight year entering the season.

Lakeview was steps away from making their hopes come true but fell in the Class B Area 4 Tournament semifinals to Wayne in a 15-3 five-inning outing on Tuesday.

"Obviously not the outcome we wanted and we'd love to still be playing but that doesn't take away from what our kids did all season," Lakeview coach Mike Sloup said. "I'm super proud of them, they've battled all summer long. They don't quit on each other or themselves."

Lakeview fell behind early with Wayne scoring five runs in the top of the first, Lakeview would answer back with two runs heading into the second. The two would trade a single run in the second and third before Wayne scored three in the fourth and sixth in the fifth.

Wayne would also go on to beat Battle Creek 12-0 in the title game to punch a ticket to state.

While Lakeview was not able to make it to state again they had success on the season and finished with a 13-5 overall record.

"Wins and losses are fact, we always want to win and hate to lose but the biggest thing is having fun playing the game," Sloup said. "We're fortunate that we had a lot more wins than we did losses this year. It makes it a lot more fun, that's for sure."

Wayne simply put the ball in play and was able to finish with 13 hits leading to 15 runs.

"Wayne is a good team and they hit the ball well," Sloup said. "They hit the ball better than us and that's the game of baseball."

For Lakeview, Nick Zoucha and Bohden Jedlicka each had time on the mound. Zoucha got the start and pitched the first four innings and allowed nine runs on nine hits and five walks.

Jedlicka pitched the final inning and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks.

"They hit to the gaps, it wasn't that they hit the ball overly hard, those balls just found places to land," Sloup said. "They hit the right gaps which turned into runs for them, unfortunately, that was our demise."

On offense, Lakeview finished with six hits as a team including two from Jack Faust and Braxton Borer each. Borer and Zoucha each also Recorded an RBI in the loss.

The loss may have ended Lakeview's but they were able to play a few more games in front of their home crowd in Columbus where they hosted the area tournament.

"That's huge when you get to play an end-of-the-year tournament at home it gives some of the fans that couldn't make it to regular season games a chance to watch a game here," Sloup said. "You get to showcase the players in town to some of the hometown fans and family. It's great that we were able to play here with a few more people cheering us on."

The loss also meant the end of a few of the players' eligibility to play Legion baseball.

"It's sad to see some of the boys that I've coached for eight, nine and even 10 years leave," Sloup said.

While the season is over and some goals may not have been meant but Sloup wanted his team to remember that it is just a sport and a game.

"I talked to them about baseball is about fun, it's a game and I hope they had fun," Sloup said. "I hope they continue to do things in baseball as they go forward and take lessons from baseball and apply it to real life."