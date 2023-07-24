With the season on the line, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors leaned on Jack Faust to continue his outstanding season on the mound.

Faust would do just that with a 14-strikeout performance on Sunday against Pierce in a 4-1 win.

"Early on they were able to foul me off but I got a lot better at pitching just off the plate and making them chase," Faust said. "I was getting a lot of good calls on the outside edge of the plate and I used that to my advantage and that helped a lot in the later innings."

Lakeview's win meant they were able to move on to the quarter-finals of the Class B Area 4 Tournament that Lakeview is hosting.

"I tried not to think about it too much and let the pressure build," Faust said. "I just wanted to go out and do what I've done all season and just try my best and it worked well for me."

Early in the win, Lakeview's offense was able to take some pressure off of Faust by scoring three runs in the first on two hits, three errors and a dropped third strike.

"It's definitely a weight off the shoulder when the bats are helping you out," Faust said. "I was able to pitch with the lead, trying to minimize damage and that worked."

In the 4-1 win, Faust reached his 105-pitch limit one batter shy of the complete game and Caden Kapels recorded the save after a single pitch led to a flyout.

Lakeview finished the game with six hits as a team including a team-high two from Turner Halvorsen. Halvorsen also recorded an RBI along with Kapels and Nick Zoucha.

"We would have liked to have had more hits but we were able to get on base because of some errors and us not giving up on plays," Lakeview coach Mike Sloup said. "We added stress on them by jumping out early and were able to get some hits when we needed them."

The Lakeview Seniors opened the area tournament on Friday with an 8-0 win over Seward where Faust was able to throw six strikeouts in three innings of work while only allowing two hits.

"Faust is just a dude, I mean he is consistent and obviously our number one pitcher," Mike said. "We have all the confidence in the world when he's up on the mound, we're always going to get the best from him."

Both Zoucha and Kapels also pitched in Friday's win with Zoucha pitching for 2 and 2/3 innings and finishing with one hit and walk allowed and three strikeouts. Kapels recorded the final out of the game on strikes.

Lakeview finished with seven hits at the plate against Seward with Zoucha having a team-high three and adding three RBIs. Braxton Borer added two hits and crossed home twice in the win.

Following the 8-0 win over Seward, Lakeview lost 5-2 to Albion on Saturday.

In the loss, Bohden Jedlicka got the start and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings. Brenden Sloup would pitch the next inning and allow two runs on three walks.

Parker Osten would have the final pitches for Lakeview by throwing two innings and striking out one while allowing two runs on four hits.

At the plate, Lakeview finished with four hits. Faust led the team with two and he also recorded a single RBI along with Kapels in the loss.

With a 2-1 record in the area tournament, Lakeview remains one loss away from their season coming to a close but they are also one win away from the area championship.

Lakeview as able to advance to play Battle Creek on Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m., with the winner having a shot at state.

"We have the goal to win this tournament and that's still ahead for us," Mike said. "Us advancing is also another day that we get to be together, another day that we get to play the great game of baseball, it's another day that our fans get to see us play again."

The two teams faced off on June 7, with Battle Creek winning 4-1. Lakeview will look to bounce back against Battle Creek and extend their season in the process.

"I hope we can start out hot again," Mike said. "I think if we can have another big first inning we can continue that on and get some big things going for us."