Both the junior and senior Lakeview Legion teams competed in their second game of the season on Friday in Pender.

The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors won but the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds fell. The Lakeview Seniors then fell on Sunday to Syracuse.

Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors

The Lakeview seniors needed all 14 of their runs against Pender on Friday winning 14-10 to start the season 2-0.

Lakeview scored three runs in the first and second innings before Pender scored five in the second and two in the third to take a 7-6 lead into the fourth. Lakeview would then score one in the fourth and five in the fifth to lead 12-7. Pender added their final three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Lakeview would score the last two runs in the seventh to secure the 14-10 win.

In the 14-run outing, the Lakeview Seniors recorded 14 hits led by Brenden Sloup who had three.

Jack Faust, Turner Halvorsen, Caden Kapels and Carson Hoefer each added two hits for the Lakeview Seniors.

Sloup also added five RBI while Faust, Halvorsen and Hoefer each had two.

Bohden Jedlicka started for Lakeview on the mound pitching 3 and 2/3 innings allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks. He also struck out three batters. Halvorsen also got some time on the mound pitching 1 and 1/3 inning, he finished with three runs scored on two hits and four walks.

Parker Osten pitched the final two innings allowing one hit, no walks and no runs. He also finished with four strikeouts.

On Sunday, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors fell 13-1 in West Point to Syracuse.

Lakeview scored its lone run in the first before Syracuse scored three in the second. Both teams were scoreless in the third and fourth but Syracuse would end the game with 10 runs in the fifth.

Blake Anderson and Sloup recorded the only two hits for Lakeview in the loss.

Nicholas Zoucha got the start pitching in the game and pitched four innings allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk. Sloup pitched one inning and allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks. Lakeview also recorded four errors as a team.

The loss puts the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors at 2-1 through their first three games. They will look to bounce back on Tuesday against Arlington.

Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds

The Junior Reds fell 11-2 to Pender on Friday in a five-inning game.

Pender scored six runs in the second and added five more in the fourth before Lakeview scored their only two runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Lakeview finished the game with just two hits with Johnathon Hoffart and Kayden Epley, each having one.

Luke Wellman started for the Junior Reds and pitched one and 1/3 innings allowing six runs on two hits and five walks, he would also strike out one batter. Epley pitched the final 2 and 2/3 innings allowing five runs on three hits and four walks while sitting down two batters on strikes.

The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds will be back in action Tuesday against visiting Arlington.