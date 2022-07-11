Lakeview Reds' season ends in Area Tournament

Baseball is a game of mistakes. Unfortunately for the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds, the mistakes occurred at the most important time of the season, the Class B Area 4 Junior Tournament at Pawnee Park. OWA lost to St. Paul 16-4 in Friday's first round game and York 16-10 in Sunday's elimination game, ending the team's season.

On Friday, Lakeview committed five errors as part of a 12-run second for St. Paul. Of the 16 runs allowed, only a quarter of the runs were earned. In Sunday's game against York, it was the walks that hurt. Reds pitchers combined to walk 12 York hitters.

"We had some untimely errors. We did have some offense, just didn't capitalize on some of those hits or some of their errors. They capitalized on ours," Reds head coach Mike Sloup said. "The other part is they capitalized on getting free bases. We had a few too many walks and a few too many hit batsmen. They capitalized and we didn't."

Lakeview opened Friday's game with the lead. After a scoreless first inning thrown by Landon Ternus, Sam Olmer hit an RBI single to put it ahead 1-0.

The wheels fell off in the second on defensive lapses as 16 St. Paul hitters came up to the plate. The visitors scored a dozen runs on five hits, five errors and three walks.

Ternus pitched 1 and 2/3 innings allowing three unearned runs on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Caleb Sloup also tossed 1 and 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs with only one earned. He allowed five hits and walked two. Grayson Vogt recorded the final five outs for Lakeview.

Sloup said the pitching staff was a part of the team that got stronger as the season progressed, but he said it just didn't work well in the Area Tournament.

"We weren't hitting our zone like we were going to. Our guys did OK. It could have been a little bit crisper there. I would give Grayson Vogt a shoutout. He came in both games and both times he did outstanding," he said. "Bright spot pitching for sure. Overall, our pitchers played to contact and then errors happened and that kind of hurts things. It wasn't flawless and it wasn't always the pitcher's fault. It was just a combination of things."

Owens plated two runs in the third on back-to-back RBI singles by Kurt Schneider and Trevor Sloup. In the fifth, Caleb Sloup grounded an RBI single up the middle. Kapels reached base all three times as he was hit by a pitch twice and singled. Olmer hit 2 for 2 with two singles, a walk, one RBI and one run scored. Caleb was also 2 for 2 with a pair of singles and a hit by pitch.

Lakeview's bats woke up Sunday, but in a see-saw affair, York took advantage of 12 free passes with timely run-scoring hits to win by six.

The big inning for York was the fourth where it scored eight runs on four hits and four walks to take a 13-4 lead. Lakeview chipped away at the deficit with three in the home half, but York responded with three runs of its own to lead 16-7.

A Blake Anderson two-run double extended the game beyond the fifth to make it 16-9. However, Lakeview scored only one run in the seventh on an Olmer RBI single to fall 16-10.

Olmer finished the game hitting 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Anderson recorded three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jonathon Hoffart hit an RBI single in the fourth and scored a run on an error. He finished the game with two hits and two RBIs.

"I do like how our kids fought," Sloup said. "That'll prove them well in the other sports they play in and hopefully they come back next year and play again and have that same fight and we'll be better because of it."

Sloup said he'll remember the character of this group and how fun the players were to coach.

"We had some characters that always made it fun. That's the one thing. Baseball is a beautiful game. It's a great game, but the biggest thing is you want to have fun playing it too because it is game and you should have fun doing that. I hope they all had fun. I think they did have fun," he said. "There were a whole lot of fun times throughout the season and I appreciate that because it just makes it a great atmosphere. It makes them want to come back to the ballfield. It makes them want to keep playing baseball. It makes them want to go watch a game. As long as they keep their character and doing those types of things, that's what I like."

While some players will move on to the Lakeview Seniors team next season, Sloup said he sees a lot of this year's core returning to play for the Reds next season. He said it's something he's looking forward to.

"We had some older guys and we had a lot of young guys. Those older guys, they're going to move on to Seniors and I think they'll do a good job. I think they'll do a good job and be successful up there. We had a bunch of a young guys. We have probably over half of our roster that could be coming back for Juniors next year," Sloup said. "That's a great thing to have because now they've got that experience. They're not the young ones on the field anymore and some of those might play Seniors too, so they might get double time next year. I think we got a great central core coming back next year and I think it's going to be an exciting year for Junior Reds."