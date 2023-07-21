Despite the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors' regular season coming to a close on July 5, the team is still ready for postseason play.

"We're excited for the challenge ahead and in the area tournament," Lakeview coach Mike Sloup said. "There will be some great baseball played all weekend and into the next week."

The Lakeview Seniors will have the advantage of playing host for the Class B Area 4 Tournament and start play on Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. against Seward.

"Our ball-players get to sleep in their own beds and they get to have more of a sense of normalcy," Sloup said. "The first few nights we get to play the late game, so our fans get to come out and watch our team play which they might not have been able to do in other cities."

Five other teams are joining Lakeview and Seward in the tournament including, Battle Creek, Pierce, Wayne, O'Neill and Albion with the winner of the tournament being able to compete at state in Pierce which starts July 29. Lakeview has only played two teams out of the field with a 4-1 loss to Battle Creek and a 10-7 win over Pierce.

"Not knowing what other teams have is a big thing, we just have to get a good scout on them," Sloup said. "The biggest thing is just knowing that we have to control what we can control, we have to be able to hit the way we can hit and in the field, it's about playing ball."

Lakeview closed out the regular season with a 10-3 record after a 9-6 win over Twin River on July 5.

"I thought the regular was pretty good, our biggest question coming into the season was pitching," Sloup said. "We had some pitching outings that were very good, then there were times on the offensive side where we couldn't get the bats going and lost some games. I wish we could have gotten a few more games in but sometimes the weather doesn't work out that way."

The team was able to get some live reps in on Wednesday at Central City where they competed in an exhibition to prepare for the postseason.

"We treated it like a scrimmage to get the rust off a bit because we haven't played in a while," Sloup said. "We needed some game situations and to see some live pitching. We also needed to get our pitchers some live innings, we bullpened our pitching staff, no one got over 40 pitches just to keep them in check for the pitch count coming up."

A key for Lakeview to have a deep run in the area tournament is their pitching staff.

"You got to have great pitching throughout the weekend," Sloup said. "With pitch counts we're going to have to not just have one dominant pitcher, we're going to have to have our whole pitching staff be pretty good. We also need timely hits."

One key pitcher to Lakeview's pitching staff has been this season has been Jack Faust.

"Having Jack (Faust) come in and pitch for us has been important, he's a dominate pitcher," Sloup said. "He takes the pressure off the other kids because when he starts we know we're going to get a quality outing."

At the plate, Lakeview has also been able to get some timely hitting through the course of the season which Sloup hopes can carry over into the postseason.

"We've had a lot of kids step up at different times. We have Jack (Faust) that's stepped up at the plate, Nick Zoucha is another one who has stepped up," Sloup said. "Caden Kapels is another young man that has stepped up as the season has gone on. Brenden (Sloup) and Turner Halvorsen are also two guys that have done a great job at the plate all year long."

The Lakeview Seniors look to be the second team from Columbus to win an area tournament and punch a ticket to state after the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors won the Class A Area 6 Tournament Wednesday.

"Hopefully we can build off their moment and win an area tournament ourselves," Sloup said. "That's a great thing for Columbus baseball with having teams being able to compete at a high level."