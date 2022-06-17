Lakeview Seniors blow out rivals Wayne

The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors has gone to battle with Wayne over the last few years with each team having success against one another.

Last season, Wayne won two games in the regular season against Bank of the Valley. One was by forfeit when Lakeview didn't have enough players available and Wayne didn't agree to reschedule, giving them them win. Later in the summer, Wayne bested Lakeview 5-4 in eight innings at the Ralph Bishop League Tournament.

However, in last year's area tournament in Wayne, Lakeview got its revenge with two head-to-head wins, 9-2 and 9-0, to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

The two rivals squared off again Wednesday night at Pawnee Park with Lakeview run-ruling Wayne 14-3.

"We've marked Wayne on the calendar. They've had our number the past couple years here and then recently, last year we beat them in the area championship and kind of had their number the past couple years too," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "We see Wayne on the schedule and they're our biggest competitor. We look forward to playing them. They're a good team to play. They're a good, quality opponent and classy outfit that (Wayne head coach) Robbie (Gamble) and those guys run out there."

From the start, Platte Center jumped all over Wayne's starting pitcher Calvin Sharzl. He allowed 12 runs on eight hits, three walks and three hit by pitches in three innings of work. Post #283 scored two runs in the first, five in the second and third and two in the fourth.

"We jumped them right away. We got a crooked number right out of the first inning, which is good," Tessendorf said. "We kind of got on them and we kind of lost a little focus there at the end of the game here, but overall nice performance."

Platte Center pitcher Cooper Tessendorf said you can sense a level of intensity and focus among the team knowing the history.

"Usually, when we play a game, we kind of know we're going to beat them," he said. "I feel like we're not always focused, but when it comes to a game like this, we came focused and played a lot better than we usually do."

Adam Van Cleave led the offensive surge hitting 3 for 3 with a single, triple and four runs scored. Cooper batted 2 for 2 with a single, double, walk and three RBIs. Caden Kapels ended the night with two RBIs and Carson Hoefer crossed home twice.

"He (Sharzl) wasn't really pounding the zone that much, so we had to take a few more pitches and try to hit the ball the opposite field. He wasn't throwing real hard and sometimes when he's not throwing hard, we tend to get out front and try to pull everything and sometimes he makes you look silly with striking out and stuff like that," coach Tessendorf said.

"Wayne's a high school ball team. They're a good program. That's not a bad team. We got on top of them today and kind of got the wind behind our backs and that was it."

On the mound, Post #283 shut down Wayne's offense not allowing a hit until the fifth with two outs left. Sam Kwapnioski, after walking the bases loaded, allowed a two-run single to right. A third runner scored on a throwing error.

Cooper and Eli Osten tossed two innings each. Cooper Tessendorf was efficient, recording six outs on 22 pitches. He struck out two Wayne hitters. Osten, in his first pitching appearance of the season, struck out three in two hitless innings. After Kwapnioski pitched 2/3 innings, Jordan Kracl induced a fly out to end the game.

"Cooper (Tessendorf) did a good job pitching there to start. That's his best performance so far. Eli (Osten), I was really happy for him. He's going to have to throw a lot more," Coach Tessendorf said. "He's been gone for the Shrine Bowl and we got kids going to Shrine Bowl and football camps, so we need him to pitch a lot. I expect to see a lot more from him."

Cooper credited the team's looseness for the team's perfect start to the season. Following Wednesday's win, Lakeview entered Thursday's contest at Crofton with an 8-0 record.

"We're a senior team. We don't get rattled. These guys have played in the state championship at Memorial Stadium. We have track athletes, we have All-Star basketball players, All-Star baseball and football players," Travis said. "If we do run into an inning that's not very good, we don't panic. That's really an advantage to our team. Credit to our kids too. They're just an experienced team that doesn't lose focus very easily."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.