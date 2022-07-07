Lakeview Seniors bounce back, run-rule Albion

The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors bounced back Wednesday night following its first loss of the season over the weekend.

In its final game of the regular season, Lakeview defeated Albion 9-0 behind a balanced offensive performance and a combined shutout.

"It was a tough loss the other night against Battle Creek. I think it kind of refocused us a little bit more," Seniors head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "I still would have rather won the Battle Creek game, but regardless it was a good night (last night). Our bats came alive. It was just a nice job of our team all the way around."

Sam Kwapnioski, Turner Halvorsen and Jordan Kracl each reached base three times. Kwapnioski singled, doubled, walked and scored one run. Halvorsen tripled and scored in the second. He also was hit by a pitch and drew a walk. Kracl hit an RBI double in the fifth inning after he walked and was hit by pitch earlier in the game.

In the first, Adam Van Cleave singled and scored in the first on a Kwapnioski RBI sac fly. In the third, Lakeview scored three runs to increase the lead to five. Cooper Tessendorf hit a solo home run to straightaway center. Kwapnioski walked and scored on an error and Brenden Sloup walked in a run with the bases loaded.

Lakeview tacked on four runs in the fifth on a Kracl RBI double, a Van Cleave RBI single, a Tessendorf RBI single and a Kwapnioski RBI double.

"We had very good at-bats. We were able to take a few more pitches and when we got into some hitting counts, that's when we were able to attack him (Preister) a little bit more," Coach Tessendorf said. "I was really happy to see Jordy Kracl. He's been kind of struggling a little bit there, but he had a nice at-bat and had a two-RBI single that really helped. When we hits from our six (Halvorsen) and seven (Kracl) guys in the bottom of the order there, we're a tough team to beat, especially when we pitch the way we did."

On the mound, Tessendorf pitched three innings. Tessendorf threw 26 pitches, 21 for strikes, allowing no hits and striking out two. Kracl threw a scoreless fourth and Kwapnioski finished the game pitching the fifth.

"He (Tessendorf) got his first pitch across for strikes and then he can throw his breaking ball," Coach Tessendorf said. "They came out swinging right away and I think we had like seven or eight fly balls between Adam (Van Cleave), Halvorsen in center and right field. It made it an easy game for him."

Albion only had two baserunners for the game. Trent Patzel was hit by a pitch in the second and James Fogleman doubled in the fourth. Albion struck out six times.

Kyle Preister and Carsten Bird pitched Albion. Preister earned the start throwing 2 and 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs on three hits, three walks and two hit by pitches. Bird tossed 2 and 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits.

The defeat moved Albion's record to 11-8. It'll play its final game of the regular season on July 19 against St. Paul. For Platte Center, it turns its attention to the Area Tournament, which begins on July 22 in Pierce.

"It's been amazing. These kids are very competitive. Good group of kids. As much as we liked the kids too, the parents have really been positive. I don't have any troubles. When we don't have those issues in the dugout and off the field, we can come to the ballpark ready to play," Coach Tessendorf said.

"We're having fun in the dugout, yet, when the ball is put in play, we're pretty well dialed in. For these seniors, it's been four years of ridiculous amount of wins versus losses. Really proud of them and we'll try to continue through the Area Tournament here and try to get back to state again."