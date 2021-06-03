Lakeview Seniors break through late at Hooper-Scribner

It took a few frames for the offense to come awake Wednesday night at Hooper-Scribner. But with a pitching staff that had 17 straight hitless innings coming into the night, the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors can afford to be patient at the plate.

Lakeview suffered through a few minor injuries, fell behind for the first time this season but scored 10 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 10-2 mercy-rule road win over Hooper-Scribner.

Bank of the Valley improved to 5-0. Counting the 10-0 season for the majority of the roster when it was on the Reds last season, many in the lineup haven't lost a baseball game in two years.

"They had a very nice pitcher. He threw hard. I don't know if it was about not seeing someone his quality up until now, other than the Arlington pitcher, but it took us a few innings to get adjusted," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Once we went to a little bit of small ball we seemed to get runners on base. Then we had back-to-back doubles, and that seemed to break it wide open."