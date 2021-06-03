Lakeview Seniors break through late at Hooper-Scribner

It took a few frames for the offense to come awake Wednesday night at Hooper-Scribner. But with a pitching staff that had 17 straight hitless innings coming into the night, the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors can afford to be patient at the plate.
Lakeview suffered through a few minor injuries, fell behind for the first time this season but scored 10 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 10-2 mercy-rule road win over Hooper-Scribner.
Bank of the Valley improved to 5-0. Counting the 10-0 season for the majority of the roster when it was on the Reds last season, many in the lineup haven't lost a baseball game in two years.
"They had a very nice pitcher. He threw hard. I don't know if it was about not seeing someone his quality up until now, other than the Arlington pitcher, but it took us a few innings to get adjusted," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Once we went to a little bit of small ball we seemed to get runners on base. Then we had back-to-back doubles, and that seemed to break it wide open."
Adam Van Cleave led off with a single in the first inning, but other than an error in the second, Bank of the Valley didn't have another base runner until the third. Hooper Scribner's Keaton Bushlow struck out two and induced a pop fly in the first, struck out the side following the error in the second and sent Lakeview back to the dugout 1-2-3 in the third.
Meanwhile, his hitters staked him to a modest 1-0 lead in the second following back-to-back one-out singles and a two-out RBI single later in the inning.
Haustyn Forney started a rally in the fourth on a single through the left side that began a run of three straight hits and two runs. Kolby Blaser doubled in Forney, Sam Kwapnioski doubled in Blaser and Eli Osten brought Kwapnioski in on a RBI ground out to second two hitters later.
Lakeview took a 3-1 lead, however, Jason Sjuts was hit by a pitch that took skin off his finger and sent him to the dugout, Jordan Kracl felt some pain in his arm after a relay throw in from the outfield and Forney slid into a base and jammed his wrist.
But with the type of depth Bank of the Valley has, three others were ready. Osten had the RBI in the fourth then added an RBI double in the fifth, Brenden Sloup came in for Forney and kept the inning alive painfully when he was hit by a pitch and Krae Lavicky doubled in a run.
Altogether, Lakeview sent 13 to the plate in the fifth, scored seven times, put together five hits and walked four times.
"Specifically, Krae Lavicky came in and had a big two-out double in the gap that broke the game wide open," Tessendorf said. "For a young kid like that to come in off the bench cold, that helps a lot."
Blaser picked up the pitching win when he went three innings, allowed four hits, didn't walk anyone, struck out two and gave up an earned run. Cooper Tessendorf and Osten finished off the fourth and the fifth in that order.
"(Blaser) always throws strikes. They hit him, but they weren't hitting anything hard. They dinked a few and dribble a few, but that's going to happen," coach Tessendorf said. "I (jokingly) told him he had a high bar to reach after we've had no-hitters the last three games."
Bank of the Valley is back in action on Friday at Pender.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors (5-0)...................0-0-0-3-7 -- 10-9-2
Hooper-Scribner.........................................................0-1-0-0-1 -- 2-4-3
Win: Kolby Blaser 3IP 4H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 2K. 1B: Adam Van Cleave, Haustyn Forney, Blaser, Layne Forney, Jacob Sjuts. 2B: Blaser, Sam Kwapnioski, Eli Osten, Krae Lavicky. RBI: Blaser 3, Kwapnioski, Jacob Sjuts, Osten 2, Lavicky, Brenden Sloup. R: Adam Van Cleave, Cooper Tessendorf, Haustyn Forney, Blaser 2, Kwapnioski 2, Jacob Sjuts, Osten, Lavicky. BB: Van Cleave, Tessendorf, Blaser, Kwapnioski. SB: Van Cleave, Haustyn Forney, Blaser, Layne Forney.