Lakeview Seniors defeat West Point, clinch No. 1 seed in league tournament

Sam Kwapnioski's big offensive night coupled with the return of Adam Van Cleave and Kolby Blaser's return to the lineup, sparked one of Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors most complete performances Thursday night at West Point.

After missing the last three games, the pair, coupled with strong defense behind pitchers Jordan Kracl and Cooper Tessendorf, got on base a combined five times and scored five runs in a 16-2 win to clinch top seed in the South Division for the Ralph Bishop League Tournament.

"We were clicking on all cylinders. It was the entire team effort. We played great defense to start the game. Having Kolby (Blaser) and Adam (Van Cleave) back really helped. Kolby again (last night) had some great defensive plays to start the game," Tessendorf said. "We just pounded the ball. All the way up and down the lineup, we had hits all over the place. It was as good as we can play. From where we were on Ponca on Wednesday to (Thursday) was a day and night difference."

The offense exploded for 14 hits, scoring in four of the five innings. Platte Center scored three in the first, two in the third, six in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Kwapnioski powered the lineup with his second home run this week. He hit a two-run shot to center which grew the lead to 5-0. In the first, the Bank of the Valley first baseman doubled in the second and scored on a two-run triple by Eli Osten. Kwapnioski was intentionally walked in his final two at-bats scoring both times.

"He's (Kwapnioski) a seasoned player. He understands the strike zone. He doesn't swing at a lot of bad pitchers," Tessendorf said. "He gets the count in his favor. Teams know him and they try to throw him off speed and breaking balls and he's able to hold off on some of that stuff. He's that guy you want when we get Cooper (Tessendorf) and Adam (Van Cleave) on ahead of him. Good things are going to happen."

Osten ended the night with five RBIs, hitting an RBI ground out in the fourth and a two-run single to center in the fifth. Turner Halvorsen reached base four times, twice by error along with two singles and two RBIs.

Kracl started the game throwing 1 and 2/3 innings and 26 pitches. Tessendorf said he noticed he was getting tired on the mound, so he brought in Cooper to close out the game. He threw 50 pitched in 3 and 1/3 innings allowing no hits and striking out seven.

"That was as good as Cooper pitched all year. He had great command of his fastball," Tessendorf said. "He pretty much threw it right by them just throwing hard. Got his breaking ball changeup across."

The victory catapulted Bank of the Valley past West Point for the top spot in the South Division. It'll host No. 8 Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Pawnee Park. If Lakeview wins, it'll face the winner of Arlington/Oakland-Craig in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.

The four-game week allowed for some depth to step up. Tessendorf said it was beneficial to see contributions up and down the roster.

"It was good to see. When Eli (Osten) pitched real well earlier in the week, Jordy (Kracl) and then we'll have Kolby (Blaser) back here too, which is another arm. We can five, six, seven deep now and I was really happy to see Krae Lavicky and Turner Halvorsen ... we might try to throw them a little bit on Sunday just to give them some innings," Tessendorf said. "If they can just throw strikes and keep us in games and eat up some innings that way and letting our defense do the work. That puts us in position to when we have to play well against the Arlingtons and the West Points and teams like that are very talented teams, we can go with our better pitchers against them."

