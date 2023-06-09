The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors fell to 5-2 on Wednesday after a 4-1 loss at Battle Creek.

Battle Creek took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and held a 1-0 lead until the third inning.

In the third, Battle Creek added two more runs to take a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning where the Lakeview Seniors scored their only run of the game on a double from Nick Zoucha.

Battle Creek scored the final run in the bottom of the sixth to take the 4-1 run and Lakeview was held scoreless in the sixth and the seventh in the loss.

Jack Faust started on the mound for the Lakeview Seniors where he allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while also striking out nine batters in five innings.

Parker Osten pitched in the sixth inning and he finished with one allowed run on three walks and struck out three Battle Creek batters.

The Lakeview Seniors finished with four total hits at the plate with Turner Halvorsen, Blake Anderson and Osten each adding a hit along with Zoucha.

Lakeview's next outing is set for Friday as the Seniors look to get back in the win column against visiting Oakland-Craig.

Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds

The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds were unable to extend their win streak to three on Wednesday with a 5-4 loss at Battle Creek.

Battle Creek was able to get off to a fast start by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead into the second.

Neither team would score a run in the second inning and the Lakeview Junior Reds scored their first run of the game in the top of the third on a triple from Dominic Rother that brought both Dustyn Lusche and Jonathan Hoffart home.

Rother would score later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Jessen.

Battle Creek would take the lead again in the bottom of the fourth by scoring two runs to take a 5-3 lead.

Lakeview would cut the lead to 5-4 in the fifth on a run from Parker Osten.

Lakeview was unable to add another run in the sixth inning and fell to 3-3 on the season after a 5-4 loss.

Overall, the Junior Reds finished with eight hits in the outing being led by two from Blake Anderson.

Kayden Epley pitched five innings for the Junior Reds and he would finish with five runs scored against him on 11 hits and two walks. Osten pitched the final out of the game for the Junior Reds after allowing two walks and one hit.

The game at Battle Creek marked the third straight day in action following wins against Schuyler and Tekamah-Herman.

The Junior Reds also played Schuyler on Thursday (after print deadline), their next game is set for Friday against visiting Oakland-Craig.