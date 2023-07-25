Pitching by committee isn't always easy but Turner Halvorsen and other Vikings of the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors pitching staff made it look easy at times on Monday.

Lakeview used four pitchers in a 5-3 win over Battle Creek in the Class B4 Area Tournament hosted by Lakeview.

"The win showed resiliency for our kids, they kept fighting when we were using our bullpen," Lakeview coach Mike Sloup said. "They found a way to get it done and that's the name of the game when you're facing elimination."

None of the four went over 27 pitches which allows them to pitch later in the tournament if needed.

"You have to rely on everyone on your staff and hope it works out for you," Mike said. "You only get so many pitches if you want them available for the next day but you also need to win so you kind of hedge a bet every once in a while and fortunately it worked out for us."

Closing the door in the win for Lakeview was Halvorsen.

"That was awesome, I was a little nervous going into it because I don't pitch the most on the team," Halvorsen said. "Going in there and attacking the hitters and not letting them attack me made it easier to get the outs when I need it."

Halvorsen pitched the final two innings striking out three batters and recording a save.

"He's a seasoned athlete, he's a gamer, he's played a lot of ball and him coming in to close it out was huge," Mike said. "It's great to see him battle, he hasn't pitched a whole lot and him stepping up was huge."

Nick Zoucha started on the mound for Lakeview and pitched two innings allowing one run on two hits and struck out two. Zoucha was able to sit after the two innings thanks to Lakeview's offense adding four runs in the top of third to their single run from the first to take a 5-0 lead.

"Nick (Zoucha) did a great job to set the tone early and luckily we had some offense where we could save him for later," Mike said. "He showed the pitching staff how they needed to play and that's what a seasoned ballplayer that does a great job and gets stuff done."

Parker Osten and Caleb Sloup threw the middle three innings with Osten pitching 1 and 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, he also struck out three batters.

Caleb pitched 1 and 1/3 innings and didn't allow a run but allowed a hit and a walk. Battle Creek was able to get into scoring position with Caleb on the mound but Halvorsen recorded a diving catch to strand a runner on third at the end of the fifth.

"I was going 100% there and ended up making the diving catch to save a few runs," Halvorsen said. "It's huge to always go 100% and give effort."

At the plate, Lakeview finished with five hits as a team with Jack Faust, Caden Kapels, Braxton Borer, Halvorsen and Caleb all recording singles.

"We didn't have the most hits but we scored when we had runners in scoring position," Mike said. "We had a fast start which was great now we just have to try to have a fast start and keep the foot on the gas."

Halvorsen led Lakeview with a team-high two RBIs in the win on single in the third.

"Those RBIs came in clutch to start the game and build momentum," Halvorsen said. "I think that momentum kind of settled us down heading into that last inning where it was 5-3."

Lakeview advanced to play Wayne in the area semifinal on Tuesday at home with the chance to play Battle Creek again in the title game which would send them to state in Pierce.

"I want to see resiliency, I want them to battle through, it's going to be hot but I want to see these guys battle," Mike said. "We want to play two games and hopefully come away with two wins. As long as they can battle with each other we have a shot."