DAVID CITY - The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors played its fourth road game of the season Wednesday at David City.

Lakeview opened with four runs in the first inning and two in the second, but the offense cooled down until late in an 11-3 win to improve to 4-1.

"We started off really well, but then we kind of got a lull though. We didn't have a whole lot of momentum. Not a lot of energy. That's what I talked to the fellas about," Lakeview head coach Mike Sloup said. "In games like this, you got to find that way to get that spark, keep that energy, keep that momentum and doing those things. I think we finished well enough defensively. They got their baserunners on and we held them scoreless those last couple innings."

The top five hitters in the Platte Center lineup combined for a dozen hits, eight RBIs and nine runs scored.

Jonathon Hoffart led off and scored three times, Caden Kapels posted a team-high four hits, Nick Zoucha singled and walked twice, Brenden Sloup reached base five times and Carson Hoefer singled twice.

On the mound, Kapels started his first game of the season. He tossed four innings allowing three runs, two earned, on 11 hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Kapels said his mentality was to pitch to contact and allow the defense behind him to make plays.

The game marked the end of a day that started at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at Columbus High's boys basketball summer camp for Kapels.

"I was a little sore from all the stuff going on. This is like hour nine (Wednesday) for sports, so just trying to throw strikes but I let a few get away from me," Kapels said. "I hit a lot of batters but was goal was to just not walk people. It was alright. I got to be better there, but it was great defense by Lakeview."

Lakeview got on the board on an RBI double from Kapels, scoring Hoffart from first base after he led the game off with a walk. Sloup doubled the lead to 2-0 on an RBI single. Caleb Sloup's RBI single and a Kurt Schneider RBI ground increased the lead to 4-0 after one frame.

Zandyr Kohl led off the second inning with a single and he swiped second and advanced to third on a fielding error. He came around to score on a Hoffart RBI single.

Kapels drove his second RBI double of the game to left field to increase the lead to 6-0 after two.

After a two-run single from David City cut the deficit to four runs, Hoefer singled home Kapels in the fourth to make it 7-2. David City plated its third run of the game in the home half before Lakeview restored its five-run lead on a Kapels RBI sac fly.

In the seventh, Bank of the Valley put the game out of reach with a wild pitch and RBI singles from Zoucha and Brenden.

"It was good team hitting. We were getting guys on," Kapels said. "We got to be a little better getting guys ... can't leave them on base, but we're doing a really good job."

Kapels, after playing mainly on the Juniors team last year, enters this season as a regular on the Seniors. On Wednesday, he batted 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Through five games this season, Kapels is hitting 8-for-15 with three doubles, three walks, three hit by pitches and six runs scored.

"It's a huge honor to play for these guys because these guys have been amazing in the past," Kapels said. "I play for the team on the front, not the name on the back. It's just an honor to play after those guys have been so good and work so hard the last couple of years."

Kapels is among the bevy of pitchers Lakeview will look to turn to this season as they look to replace last year's starting rotation of Cooper Tessendorf, Jacob Sjuts and Jordan Kracl.

Jack Faust, Bohden Jedlicka, Turner Halvorsen, Parker Osten, Nick Zoucha and Caleb have all pitched innings so far this season. In relief Wednesday, Halvorsen threw three shutout innings with four hits allowed. He struck out four David City hitters.

"That was a big question mark coming into the season. We've had a lot of players come in there and it's still an open tryout. We have some more people that we're going to throw because we got to find depth in the pitching," Mike said. "We've got some kids playing in other things, so we've put some other people in the mix there and they come and compete and do the best they can."

Lakeview's hitting depth features a mix of returners with newcomers. Hoffart, Schneider and Zandyr Kohl made the move up to Seniors after spending last season with the Reds.

Brenden, Hoefer, Halvorsen, Braxton Borer all return with Faust, Zoucha and Jedlicka among those playing for Lakeview for the first time this summer.

"We got some players that hit really well for us last year. We're missing some key players from last year, but these guys are a different breed," Mike said. "We're not going to be hitting those big home runs or anything like that, but we've got to be consecutive on our base hits and running the bases well and doing those types of things and that's going to produce some runs and put some stress on those other teams defensively. That's how we're going to win those ballgames."

Next up for the Seniors is a matchup with Wayne on Friday at Pawnee Park. Even with all the new pieces, Lakeview's goal is to get back to its third straight state tournament.

"We got to build off each other with the momentum with timely hits and consecutive hits and that type of stuff," Mike said. "We got to develop our pitching and make sure our pitching stays on par. As long as we're having fun and enjoying it and staying together, we're going to be pretty dangerous."