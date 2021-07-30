Lakeview Seniors prepare for Legion state tournament

After the high of winning its first ever Legion Area Tournament, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors were back on the diamond Thursday for another night of practice.
The Seniors play Central City at 10 a.m. Saturday in Crete in the first game of the Class B State Tournament.
A looming question for Lakeview coach Travis Tessendorf is the availability of Haustyn Forney, who is moving to Dakota Wesleyan to prepare for the college football season.
With his status uncertain, Tessendorf used the practice session to try a few players at shortstop. Forney hit 2 for 9 with two singles, an RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base. During the regular season, he hit .314 with seven RBIs and 13 runs scored.
"We don't know what we're going to do with Haustyn Forney. We're going to try to work some people into shortstop because it sounds like he might not be there next week," Tessendorf said. "He might have football camp so we're going to work around with Kolby (Blaser), (Jordan) Kracl and maybe even Eli Osten at shortstop just to get him used to playing there a little bit."
The Seniors have history with Central City, having played them in the Area Tournament two years ago. Central City was the top seed this year in the Class B4 Area Tournament and emerged as the champion, defeating Waverly in the final.
"We went to the last game, last out and we lost I think 5-3 to them," Tessendorf said. "They got runner-up at state in their junior years, so we know what we're going to get from them."
Central City is led by hitter Kale Jensen and pitcher Tres Gonsior, who will likely get the start against Bank of the Valley.
"They have Kale Jensen, who is a tremendous ballplayer. I think he led the state in all classes in hitting this year. I think he hit over .500 so they're a very good ball team," Tessendorf said. "The Gonsior kid is one of the best pitchers and he throws hard. He going to go up and play college too. We know they have a lot of talent and we know what to expect, but they about us too. We're familiar with each other."
Tessendorf is still figuring out the pitching plan for state. He wanted to see how his pitchers feel after practice before making a decision. Lakeview's pitching staff is pretty fresh as seven players were sent to the mound over three games.
"We'll probably either going to start Jacob (Sjuts) or Cooper (Tessendorf) right off the bat. We're going to see how their arms feel tonight," he said. "Those guys should be the freshest on the team and then maybe come game two with Jordy (Kracl) most likely that way."
Kracl tossed 4 and 1/3 innings during the Area Tournament, the most on the team. Blaser tossed four innings and Cooper threw 2 and 2/3 innings.
The depth on the pitching staff and on the roster as a whole has been a pillar of Lakeview's success this summer.
"We can move guys round. We can have Cooper lead off. We can have Haustyn lead off. The goal is trying to get the first guys on base. Their average might go down as they're up higher in the order, but then we're able to put Sam (Kwapnioski) and some of the guys deeper in the order to drive in runs," Tessendorf said. "We can move people around from our No. 9 hitter can maybe hit in the second hole. One of our leading hitters is Jordy Kracl and he's hitting in the seven hole."
Tessendorf said moving Kracl higher than seventh in the lineup would make sense, but he didn't want to disrupt the players' routine.
"One of the things we really found that works well is consistency. We like to keep the batting order the same, the positions the same, kind of a similar routine," he said. "They know when they get to the ballpark who's pitching, who's hitting, where I'm playing and what the batting order is going to be."
Tessendorf said there were instances in which he tried to mix some people around in the batting order, but the players retorted by saying they were out of order. That consistency has propelled Lakeview to heights it has never reached before.
"I write the card down because they're so ingrained of (Layne) Forney leading off, Kolby (Blaser) hitting second, (Haustyn) Forney hitting third, Kwap (Kwapnioski) hitting fourth," he said. "If I mess that up, the kids catch on to that so we don't like to have any disruption in that way. That's kind of our plan going forward."
