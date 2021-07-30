Lakeview Seniors prepare for Legion state tournament

The depth on the pitching staff and on the roster as a whole has been a pillar of Lakeview's success this summer.

"We can move guys round. We can have Cooper lead off. We can have Haustyn lead off. The goal is trying to get the first guys on base. Their average might go down as they're up higher in the order, but then we're able to put Sam (Kwapnioski) and some of the guys deeper in the order to drive in runs," Tessendorf said. "We can move people around from our No. 9 hitter can maybe hit in the second hole. One of our leading hitters is Jordy Kracl and he's hitting in the seven hole."

Tessendorf said moving Kracl higher than seventh in the lineup would make sense, but he didn't want to disrupt the players' routine.

"One of the things we really found that works well is consistency. We like to keep the batting order the same, the positions the same, kind of a similar routine," he said. "They know when they get to the ballpark who's pitching, who's hitting, where I'm playing and what the batting order is going to be."

Tessendorf said there were instances in which he tried to mix some people around in the batting order, but the players retorted by saying they were out of order. That consistency has propelled Lakeview to heights it has never reached before.

"I write the card down because they're so ingrained of (Layne) Forney leading off, Kolby (Blaser) hitting second, (Haustyn) Forney hitting third, Kwap (Kwapnioski) hitting fourth," he said. "If I mess that up, the kids catch on to that so we don't like to have any disruption in that way. That's kind of our plan going forward."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.