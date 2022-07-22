Lakeview Seniors prepare to defend its Area Tournament title

After a 17-1 regular season and a break of two and a half weeks, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors will return to the diamond Saturday in the Class B Area 5 Seniors Tournament in Pierce.

Lakeview is the reigning Area 5 Tournament champions after it defeated Wayne in the final to reach the state tournament for the first time ever.

"We're ready to play. We've had a few weeks off. We should all be healed up. It becomes now a chess match a little bit if we throw strikes, we'll be fine but if we get in any troubles, we got pitch counts to worry about it," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Hopefully we have a lot of depth at pitching and hopefully ride some teams out. We're excited to play, ready to go. We're trying to get back to state. That's been our goal all year, but everyone's got the same record now. It doesn't matter if your 17-1 or 2-7."

After a season in which they had a target on its back, Platte Center went 17-1 dominating its opponents this season. It outscored teams 194-30, run-ruled 15 of its 18 opponents this season and recorded at least 10 runs in 11 games.

"We have a little pressure on us. We're the team to beat. We know it," Tessendorf said. "We were there (state) last year, but we have a veteran group here. We have veteran pitchers."

Adam Van Cleave said the players have played in big games in other sports, so he doesn't feel much pressure. He also said he feels the schedule has prepared them for the postseason.

"I think that's also been a good thing and has readied us throughout the season is that we're not facing teams that think, 'Oh this is just Lakeview. They're not going to be very good.' We're facing every team's best," Van Cleave said. "Every time we play a team we know everyone's thinking we got to play good this game, so I think that's been a great way of preparing us, getting everybody's best. It's always iron sharpens iron, so I always think that's a fun way to figure out what you're made of."

Van Cleave has set the tone for the Platte Center offense. The center fielder hit .359 this season with nine walks, three RBIs, 25 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

"I always feel like there's a lot of pressure on me for being the lead off hitter. Normally, if I get on base, we normally do pretty well the first couple of innings, but if I get out, we see a trend where we sometimes struggle right away," Van Cleave said. "It's always a little bit of pressure, but I have a lot of confidence for the guys behind me so even if I get out, I know we're probably going to score five or six runs within the first couple of innings."

Coach Tessendorf said the team's offensive philosophy has been to see a lot of pitchers and get players on base. He said he believes the team will have to play more small ball in the postseason where runs could be tougher to come by.

"We've been able to outslug most teams. Even if it gets into later innings, we can get a big, five, six, seven-run inning. I don't think you're going to see that in the district tournament," Coach Tessendorf said. "I hope so, but I think we're going to have to play a little bit more small ball, a little bit more bunting. The little things here are going to make a difference. We don't want to get into a close game and have to make a one run, 2-1 game. We like to get on top early."

Lakeview has received stellar pitching all season despite losing one of its top starting pitchers for most of the regular season. Jacob Sjuts, who will get the ball in Saturday's Area Tournament opener, hasn't played in a game since June 6 after suffering a knee injury. He pitched in three games this season, throwing 12 innings and allowing four runs on 11 hits. He walked one batter and struck out 20.

"His arm should be fresh. We're just hoping his knee is good to go," Coach Tessendorf said. "If he can throw strikes, we're going to be tough with the rest of our staff."

Cooper Tessendorf and Jordan Kracl have pitched the bulk of the innings in Sjuts' absence. Tessendorf threw 22 and 2/3 innings with a 1.19 ERA. He struck out 37 hitters and walked just five. In the same amount of innings as Cooper, Kracl posted a 1.59 ERA with six walks and 19 strikeouts.

Sjuts' injury also allowed the coach to test his pitching depth with Kolby Blaser, Sam Kwapnioski, Krae Lavicky, Turner Halvorsen and Eli Osten among those who threw innings. That will prove to be key when Lakeview could play as many as five games in four days.

"We have enough depth between Cooper and we'll have Jordy (Kracl). He'll probably start day three, but then we can come back with Jacob (Sjuts). I have Eli (Osten), I have Kolby (Blaser), I have Halvorsen. Any of those guys can throw, so we're blessed to have a deep team," the head coach said. "Even Krae (Lavicky) or some of those guys can fill a few innings. It's about getting the right guys in the right position and go from there."

Post #283 will face the winner of Albion-Pierce in the second round of the Area Tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday in Pierce. Lakeview defeated Albion 9-0 in the final game of the season on July 6. It did not face Pierce this season.

Coach Tessendorf said the team will have to throw strikes and put the ball on the ground hard.

"It's going to be a 100 degrees out. We know the field is going to be dry. All these teams can catch fly balls, but if we can hit the ball hard on the ground and line drives, good things I think will happen," he said. "We get in trouble when we pop up a lot of balls. They're easy outs, there's one person handling the ball versus a ground ball when we have two handling the ball. With our team speed, if they bobble it once, we're on first base. Once we get guys on base, good things happen."