The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors recorded only two hits through the first five innings Monday at Pierce as they trailed 6-0.

Lakeview got on the board in the sixth on a passed ball that scored Nick Zoucha and an RBI sac fly from Jonathon Hoffart that scored Turner Halvorsen. However, Pierce plated an insurance run to take a 7-2 lead into the seventh.

Down to their final three outs, Platte Center sent 11 to the plate and scored eight runs on three hits and one walk to propel them to a 10-7 win.

The first eight batters reached base in the seventh as Caleb Sloup was hit by a pitch, Parker Osten singled and Zandyr Kohl walked representing the bottom of the order.

Sloup scored on a passed ball, Parker scored on an error in right field and Kohl scored on an RBI single from Nick Zoucha. Halvorsen drove in a run on a hit by pitch and an error by the Pierce shortstop scored Caden Kapels, Zoucha and Halvorsen for the go-ahead runs.

Hoffart scored the 10th Lakeview run on an RBI sac fly from Sloup.

Jack Faust stepped onto the mound in his first save opportunity of the season. He struck out the first batter he faced and induced two flyouts, including one after a two-out single, to seal the comeback win.

Zoucha started his second game of the season. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits, four walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision. Osten earned his first win of the season throwing two innings in relief allowing three runs on four hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

Zoucha and Halvorsen each recorded two-hit games and drove in one run each. Halvorsen recorded the only extra-base hit for Bank of the Valley, a double in the sixth, as he reached base in all four plate appearances.

Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds

The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds snapped their two-game losing streak with a 15-1 victory over Pierce. The Reds recorded a season-high 20 hits with Blake Anderson hitting 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Dominic Rother, Osten and Luke Wellman finished the game with three hits each. Osten doubled three times and drove in a season-high six runs. Wellman lined two doubles as the team doubled eight times.

On the mound, Kolton Urkoski pitched a complete game. He allowed one unearned run on four hits and one walk as he struck out nine batters in five innings.

Osten opened the scoring in the first with a bases-clearing double in the first following singles from Anderson, Sloup and Rother. Lakeview led 4-0 heading to the bottom of the first on a passed ball that scored Osten.

OWA doubled its lead to 8-0 in the second on an Anderson RBI double, an error and an Osten two-run double. In the third, Dustyn Lusche doubled home Wellman and Anderson singled home Lusche to push the lead to 10-0.

Lakeview scored four in the fourth on back-to-back RBI doubles from Osten and Hoffart and RBI singles from Lusche and Sloup to make it 14-0. Wellman drove in the Reds' final run of the game on an RBI single.

Pierce scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth with two outs on a Lakeview error.

The Seniors improved to 8-2 and the Juniors improved to 6-5 as both teams will head into the Ralph Bishop League Tournament with first-round home games at Pawnee Park.

OWA is the No. 4 seed in the South bracket and will play No. 5 Oakland-Craig at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Reds defeated Oakland-Craig 14-13 on June 9.

The Seniors claimed the No. 1 seed in the South bracket and they'll host Tekamah-Herman at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Platte Center defeated Tekamah-Herman 14-6 on June 5.