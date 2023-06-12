The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors hosted Oakland-Craig Friday night at Pawnee Park sending Nick Zoucha to the mound for his first start of the season in a 9-1 win.

Zoucha tossed four shutout innings before struggling with command in the fifth leading to a pitching change in a 1-1 game.

Bohden Jedlicka entered the game with the bases loaded and one out. The right-hander struck out the first batter he faced and induced a ground out to retire the side.

In the bottom half, Zoucha lined a two-run single to put the Seniors back in the lead 3-1. Lakeview put the game away in the sixth with six runs to secure its fifth run-rule victory of the season.

"It was a pretty solid game all the way across. I think our outfield at the start kind of held us together. We made some outstanding plays. Zandyr Kohl made some great plays I think three real nice jumps to the ball," Seniors assistant coach Corey Kapels said. "Jonathon Hoffart had one in center field. We didn't bring the runs in like we should've at the start of the game. Once they kind of wore down a little bit, we started hitting like we normally do and then we took control of the game."

In a no-decision, Zoucha tossed 4 and 1/3 innings allowing one run on two hits. He walked three hitters and struck out two. Jedlicka pitched 1 and 2/3 innings, earning the win by retiring all five batters he faced.

"I felt like I did pretty good (Friday). I was really patient at the plate," Zoucha said. "On the mound, not too bad throughout the first four and then just kind of releasing outside in the last inning, but otherwise I feel like I did pretty well (Friday)."

Behind Zoucha was strong defense from Lakeview. Carson Hoefer, Hoffart and Kohl manned the outfield and chased down numerous hard-hit balls.

"They had great reads on the ball (Friday). Really helped me out," Zoucha said. "Made me not be so picky at the plate and be able to just put in there and let them field the ball."

Bank of the Valley stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings. Zoucha walked and was left stranded on second base in the first.

In the second, Caden Kapels singled, stole second and reached third on a Hoefer single. A strikeout, pop out in foul territory and a ground out ended the frame.

Jack Faust led off the third with a double and he advanced to third but was left on base due to another pop-out on the infield.

Platte Center got on the board in the fourth on an RBI sac fly from Kurt Schneider, scoring Caden after singling to start the inning. After Oakland-Craig tied the game, Zoucha's two-run single drove in Faust and Hoffart after they tripled and walked, respectively.

The floodgates opened in the sixth as the entire lineup stepped into the batter's box. Kohl hit a two-run double and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.

Caden stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded after three free passes drawn from Faust, Hoffart and Zoucha. Caden's third hit of the game was a two-run double to center with the game-ending run scoring on an error to seal the 9-1 win.

"I haven't studied their pitching, but I figured they weren't really deep," Corey said. "I knew some of these guys already threw (Friday) so they were getting tired, which was the case. Their starter certainly wore down a bit and we were starting to read them and got the feel and we really started swinging the bat a lot better."

Lakeview improved to 6-2, bouncing back from Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Battle Creek where they struggled to get that timely hitting.

"It takes somebody to start and that was the case (Friday). Once somebody started hitting and even baserunning, we were getting a little bit more aggressive and that just gives you a little bit more energy and that just carries into the rest of the game," Corey said. "I think we ran the bases well. We gained a lot of advantage by moving the runners from first to second, second to third so that helped us putting a little pressure on their defense."

Junior Reds walk-off

The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds experienced a rollercoaster game on Friday. They fell behind 9-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth.

Lakeview responded with 12 unanswered runs, including nine in the fourth, to take a 13-9 lead into the sixth and final inning.

Hoffart relieved starter Kolton Urkoski looking to seal a 3 and 1/3-inning save. Oakland-Craig managed to tie the game with four runs. In the home half, Lakeview responded again with a walk-off double from Dustyn Lusche to seal a 14-13 win.

"They kept their heads up and that's really good to see as a coach," Reds head coach Levi Nielsen said. "These guys didn't let the pressure get to them and came through when we needed them the most, which was great to see."

Lusche finished the game hitting 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. He said that Nielsen was going to have him bunt until Blaser took second base after getting plunked by a pitch.

"It was stressful," Lusche said. "We had our ups and downs, but overall we came out with the W so it was really good."

The Reds sprayed 13 hits with Hoffart finishing the game 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dominic Rother, Blake Anderson and Aaron Jessen tallied two hits each with Kayden Epley and Aidyn Blaser scoring three times.

In relief, Hoffart pitched 3 and 1/3 innings allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

"Johno (Hoffart), he did a great job. I can't even explain. It was really good," Lusche said. "He just kept pitching. He quick pitched a lot, which was really good and got us through that."

In the fourth, the Reds sent 13 to the plate. Blaser singled and Lusche and Epley walked to load the bases with one out. Hoffart drove a two-run double to left field to trim the deficit to 9-4.

Epley scored on a passed ball with Jessen hitting an RBI single with a second run scoring on an Oakland-Craig error to make it 9-7. Jayden McKay and Jessen scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 9-9.

Luke Wellman scored on a double steal with Lusche hitting an RBI single to score Blaser and put Lakeview into the lead 11-9.

Rother added insurance with an RBI single and Anderson scored on a passed ball to increase the lead to four runs.

After a Lakeview error, Oakland-Craig scored with an RBI triple. A walk and a single loaded the bases with one out with a passed ball and an RBI single making it 13-12. The visitors tied the game on a bloop RBI single while recording a force out at third. A pop out ended the top half.

Blaser was hit by a pitch and took second base on a throwing error. He scored on a double from Lusche to left field for the winning run.

"We've proven we're a pretty good hitting team at times. We scored more than nine runs in an inning before, so we were like hey we've done this," Nielsen said. "We can do it again. Just kind of get their spirits up and know that it's not impossible."

OWA finished the week 4-1 to improve to 5-3 on the season. Both Lakeview teams will host West Point on Wednesday.

Nielsen described what he learned from the team after a five-game in five-day stretch.

"I think it was great to see our determination and our will to fight. It was a tough week not going to lie. Tekamah-Herman gave us a good trip on (June 5), Schuyler we fought with them and hit pretty well," Nielsen said. "Battle Creek was a tough one and Schuyler again on Thursday and they fought real hard and (Friday). I wasn't expecting the game to go this many runs, but I'm happy that we were able to come out on top."