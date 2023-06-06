The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors won their third straight game Monday night, securing a 14-6 run-rule victory over Tekamah-Herman at home.

Lakeview scored six runs in the second and third inning as it batted around in both frames. Nick Zoucha led the offensive charge with five RBIs with Turner Halvorsen ending the game on a walk-off RBI triple.

"Win is good. We did some really good things offensively," Platte Center head coach Mike Sloup said. "Defensively, we kind of gave up some free bases there. A win's a win and we'll take it anytime we can."

An RBI single from catcher Brenden Sloup opened the scoring for Bank of the Valley in the bottom of the first half after a three-up, three-down first inning from starting pitcher Bohden Jedlicka.

Tekamah-Herman claimed the lead 2-1 in the second inning after an error, single, walk and four wild pitches.

Caleb Sloup, who committed the fielding error in the top half of the frame, redeemed himself with a Little League three-run home run to put Lakeview back in the lead 4-2.

"We want to be aggressive. That was good and heads up baseball right there taking what they give us," Mike said. "Ball's in play and being able to take those extra bases really kind of breaks the backs of some teams. Let's us get the momentum change on them."

Later in the inning, after a Tigers pitching change, Zoucha drove in designated hitter Kurt Schneider and center fielder Braxton Borer on a single to center field. The Lakeview first baseman scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.

Three RBI singles in the third from the visitors trimmed the deficit to two, but Lakeview broke out the bats once again with six more runs.

Caden Kapels was hit by a pitch twice in the third and scored on a wild pitch. Schneider singled home right fielder Carson Hoefer.

After shortstop Jack Faust and Borer reached on an error and walk, respectively, Zoucha cleared the bases on a single and error to make it 13-5 heading to the bottom of the second.

"I felt like I hit pretty well. Even my outs, I felt I hit the ball hard. That was definitely reflected," Zoucha said. "I hit really well in practice (Sunday) so I just try to keep a simple approach of up the middle and not do too much with the baseball."

Tekamah-Herman extended the game beyond the top of the fifth after scratching across one run on an RBI sac fly to make it 13-6. In the home half, Brenden reached on an error and was replaced by Zandyr Kohl on the base paths.

Halvorsen tripled home Kohl for the game-ending run as Lakeview improved to 5-1.

"I felt like on the hitting side we did really well," Zoucha said. "Pitching, there's definitely room for improvement there but I still think we did pretty well. Great team win. A lot of energy (Monday).

Zoucha is competing with Lakeview for the first time after playing for the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors. Through six games, he's hitting 10-for-21 (.476 batting average) with one double, 11 RBIs, 11 runs scored and four walks.

"It's been really fun. It's definitely different," Zoucha said. "Everything's kind of more slowed down here compared to high school and Class A, so it's been tough but fun."

Zoucha said it's been a little bit of an adjustment going from Class A to Class B this summer as he gets used to slower pitch speeds.

"Nick's (Zoucha) just a good ballplayer, smart ballplayer so he's hitting the ball well. It's a little bit different batting there," Mike said. "Got to be a little bit more patient, find a good pitch to drive and he's adjusting really well and I'm really proud of how he's coming to play."

Jedlicka, Caleb and Brenden combined to pitch for Lakeview on Monday. As the game starter, Jedlicka pitched 2 and 1/3 innings with five runs allowed, three earned, on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Caleb tossed 1 and 2/3 innings of shutout baseball allowing just three hits. Brenden pitched around some traffic in the fifth, limiting Tekamah-Herman to just one run on one hit and two walks.

"We got to develop depth in pitching," Mike said. "Any way we can on these league nights we got to develop that depth because when we get into league tournament, area tournament and beyond, we're going to need those kids to pitch some innings so we can have those arms when we need them and when it counts most."

The offensive firepower of Lakeview enables the pitching staff to find their rhythm and settle into the game.

"It's great having that hitting picking up that one side of the field for us," Mike said. "If we get consistent hitting, a couple of spark plugs that happen, that's what turns the momentum of the game and that's what gets us to that win."

Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds

The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds claimed their second win of the season Monday with a 6-5 walk-off win over Tekamah-Herman.

In a back-and-forth affair that featured three lead changes, Kayden Epley grounded a walk-off RBI single to third base in the bottom of the sixth scoring Taylor Cooney after he was hit by a pitch.

Kolton Urkoski started the game and tossed four innings allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out four hitters. In relief, Luke Wellman earned the win after pitching two innings allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and two punchouts.

Dominic Rother batted 2-for-2 with one walk. Aaron Jessen doubled home a home run and scored and Parker Osten walked and tallied one RBI.

Jonathon Hoffart walked and scored on a balk from Tekamah-Herman to open the scoring. Jessen tied the game at 2-2 in the second on an RBI double to score Aidyn Blaser. Jessen scored the go-ahead run on another Tigers balk.

The Reds grew the lead to 5-2 on an RBI sac fly from Osten and a balk. Tekamah-Herman tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth on a steal of home, an RBI double and a wild pitch.

OWA hosted Schuyler Tuesday night. Both Lakeview Legion teams will play at Battle Creek on Wednesday.