Lakeview Seniors suffer first defeat of season in RBL Tournament final

Battle Creek starting pitcher Kaleb Kummer held the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors to just three hits, leading to Lakeview's first defeat of the season 3-0 in Saturday's Ralph Bishop League Tournament final.

Lakeview had scored at least four runs in every game this season before Saturday. It's the first time Bank of the Valley was shut out since last year's Class B state tournament against Central City on July 31.

Eli Osten, Sam Kwapnioski and Brenden Sloup each singled to comprise the three Lakeview hits. Osten reached base twice with a walk in the seventh.

The Seniors' greatest offensive threat was in the fourth. After Kwapnioski singled and Kolby Blaser walked, Osten struck out and Turner Halvorsen grounded out to retire the side.

Bank of the Valley ended the game hitting 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Kummer tossed a complete game on 91 pitches and struck out seven Platte Center hitters.

"They had a soft pitcher. We were swinging at bad pitches. We didn't play bad. We pitched well," Seniors head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "They had some timely hitting and we didn't. Balls we did hit were right at them. They just outplayed and outhit us (tonight)."

Tessendorf said they couldn't get into their small game, like bunting, hit and runs and stealing. Adam Van Cleave stole the team's only base in the sixth.

"We just didn't get on base enough to put some pressure on their pitcher," Tessendorf said. "Proud of the guys. We're a good ball team. This loss will probably help us out a lot going forward."

In addition to Kummer's pitching performance, he helped his own cause driving in all three Battle Creek runs. He hit an RBI double in the first and a two-run double in the third against Osten, who started the game for Lakeview.

Osten finished his outing throwing three innings allowing three runs on five hits. Jordan Kracl threw three scoreless innings in relief allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

In Friday's semifinal, Lakeview squared off against the team knocked them out of the RBL tournament last year in Pender. The Seniors got their revenge with a 15-3 win.

Cooper Tessendorf and Blaser recorded three-hit games. They each scored three runs and combined to drive in five runs. Krae Lavicky drove in three runs and Osten and Kracl brought home two runners each.

Kwapnioski scored four runs and five Seniors touched home plate three times. In total, seven Post #283 hitters recorded at least one knock and nine scored at least one run.

Lakeview scored four in the first on an RBI double by Tessendorf, an RBI single by Blaser and a two-run single by Kracl. The Seniors sent 12 batters to the plate in the second with eight runs scoring on seven hits. Kwapnioski, Blaser and Osten hit three straight run-scoring hits to increase the lead to 8-1.

Sloup drove in a run on an RBI single. Lavicky, in his second plate appearance of the frame, drove in two on an error. Tessendorf's RBI single made it 12-1 after two. In the third, Lavicky singled home a run. Tessendorf walked in a run and an error made it 15-3.

Tessendorf pitched a complete game Friday. He allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts on 83 pitches.

Lakeview completed the regular season with a 16-1 record. It turns its attention to the area tournament, which begins July 22 in Pierce.

