Lakeview Seniors tested in two-run win at Arlington

For the first time this season, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors played a full seven-inning game. After an 18-0 win versus Stanton Monday, Platte Center traveled to Arlington where it won 6-4.

Bank of the Valley scored the first four runs of the game, but saw Arlington cut it to 5-4 in the fifth inning. Eli Osten created some breathing room for the Seniors with an RBI single to make it 6-4.

Sam Kwapnioski came in to pitch and saved the game, facing the minimum and striking out two as Lakeview improved to 11-0.

"It was a gutty performance. It's tough to know how good you are when you're scoring at will against a lot of these teams. They had a nice pitcher on the mound who threw fairly hard and we're missing three guys," Bank of the Valley head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "I was nervous about it, but we did a great job between Cooper (Tessendorf) starting off and Jordan Kracl and Sam (Kwapnioski) coming in at the end of the game. I'm very happy with our performance. That's a quality win."

Osten and Krae Lavicky led the team with two hits each. Both players got on base safely three times with Osten reaching on an error and Lavicky walking in the seventh.

Cooper Tessendorf also reached base safely three times with a single in the first, a bases-loaded walk in the second and a walk in the sixth. Seven of the nine Lakeview hitters got on base at least twice with six different Seniors scoring runs.

Osten scored the first run of the game. He singled, stole second and scored on an error. In the second, Caden Kapels singled and scored on the Tessendorf walk. Kapels, in his next at-bat in the third, drove home two runs on a ground out to short to make it 4-0.

Arlington got on the board on an RBI double and a fielding error by Platte Center to make it 4-2. Kwapnioski increased the lead back to three on a solo home run to right field.

A two-run single by Arlington cut the deficit to one run before Osten's insurance RBI single in the sixth.

On the hill, Tessendorf started the game throwing 2 and 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits. The Post #283 starter walked two and struck out four hitters.

Kracl relieved Tessendorf with 2 and 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out five. Kwapnioski closed the game with 22 pitches thrown in two innings.

Travis said they were nervous at first when it was 4-2, but he said when Lakeview took a 6-4 lead, the mindset of the team changed.

"You can kind of see, 'OK, let's finish this off.' You can see a little bit more spark in their eyes. Sam Kwapnioski and Jordy Kracl, they are our spiritual leaders. At the end of the game, I put Sam on the mound there at the end. He brings a lot of emotion to the game, which is kind of what we needed there in the fifth and sixth innings," Tessendorf said. "You can kind of see we were starting to pucker up a little bit and we were making a few errors. I would say between Jordy and Sam, their leadership put us over the top."

Platte Center hosted Ponca Wednesday at Pawnee Park before traveling to face West Point Thursday in a matchup of the top two teams in the division.

"We're playing more games together now. We're starting to see the bats come alive a little more than when we were just playing once or twice a week and you don't get in a rhythm," Tessendorf said. "We starting to hit our groove a little bit more. I think the more we keep playing, the better we'll be."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

