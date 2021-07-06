Lakeview Seniors win home finale against Albion

The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors faced their first adversity of the season following back-to-back losses in the league tournament over the weekend.
Lakeview won every game it played before dropping two close losses, a 3-1 defeat against Pender and a 5-4 defeat against Wayne.
The Seniors returned to Pawnee Park Legion Field on Monday night for their home finale against the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors looking to wash away the unfamiliar feeling.
Bank of the Valley scored two runs in each of the first two innings and held on for a 5-4 win. Jordan Kracl started the game and tossed five innings, allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out five Albion hitters.
Cooper Tessendorf earned the save in relief, tossing two innings, allowing no runs on one hit and struck out five of the eight batters he faced.
Bank of the Valley scored five runs on five hits. Sam Kwapnioski led at the plate, hitting 3 for 4 with a single, double, home run, RBI and two runs scored. Tessendorf drove in a team-high two runs.
Tessendorf hit a two-run single in the first, scoring Kwapnioski and Haustyn Forney.
In the second, Kwapnioski launched a solo home run to straightaway center field for his first of the season. Eli Osten scored the fourth Lakeview run of the night on an error.
After each team scored in the fourth to make it 5-1, Albion pulled within a run with three in the fifth. Carsten Bird, Ryan Kramer and Kyle Preister hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to make it 5-4.
Albion had the tying run in the scoring position in the seventh following walks by Bird and Kramer. Preister struck out swinging to end the game.
Lakeview coach Travis Tessendorf liked the way his team performed following the two losses. The victory Monday night likely secures the No. 1 seed in the area tournament for the Seniors.
"We pitched well. Jordy (Jordan Kracl) threw a nice game tonight and Cooper coming in at the end there," coach Tessendorf said. "Credit to (Albion), they're a well-coached team. (Kyle) Preister is a heck of a ballplayer. We knew he was their ace. Sam Kwapnioski hit a home run and he was lights out tonight. We still struggled at the plate and we've still got a few injuries to deal with, but overall that should get us the No. 1 seed in the area tournament."
Outside of the fourth inning, Kracl and Tessendorf combined to allow just one run on four hits with 10 combined strikeouts. They set the tone for Lakeview.
"Jordan (Kracl) always throws strikes. He can keep guys off stride a lot of times," coach Tessendorf said. "Cooper had good stuff today. He was a little bit on the wild side, but when he's on, Cooper should throw it by most guys. Jordan's (Kracl) got three, four pitches and you just never know what's coming out of him. Real proud of those guys. It all starts on the mound. When those guys are on top of their game, we're a tough team to beat."
This was the final home game for Haustyn and Layne Forney. The cousins have been mainstays in the Seniors and Juniors lineup for years. Haustyn is hitting .314 this season while Layne's average is .318.
"Lane's been in the outfield. He's been either our No. 1 or No. 3 hitter all the way through. We moved him up the lineup early in the year," coach Tessendorf said. "Haustyn's been my shortstop all through club ball. I told him he's my team captain. You can't replace those guys.
"Layne is a track star in left field. Nothing gets by him. Haustyn is as good as a shortstop there is. I'll put him up against anyone in the state at shortstop. He just doesn't make any errors. It's going to be tough to lose those guys next year, but we'll have to reload. Real proud of those guys for all those years they've been here. Going to miss them."
Next up for Bank of the Valley is the area tournament, which begins July 23 in Wayne. The lengthy break will do wonders for the team with some of the players participating in various summer sports camps. When the break ends, it's back to business.
"We need a break. They're all multi-sport athletes. We got basketball, we got football, we got wrestling so they're a tired team," he said. "We're not playing a few kids tonight, Jacob (Sjuts) and Krae Lavicky, just because their arms are still sore. We're trying to save some people just to let them rest because we don't want to hurt anyone.
"It's time to clear the head and step away from the game a little bit and go on vacation because once we get back here in two weeks, we're shooting to go to state. That's our goal. We should be the odds-on favorite, I think, going in, either Wayne, us and Pierce I think. We're looking forward to it."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.