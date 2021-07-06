Lakeview Seniors win home finale against Albion

This was the final home game for Haustyn and Layne Forney. The cousins have been mainstays in the Seniors and Juniors lineup for years. Haustyn is hitting .314 this season while Layne's average is .318.

"Lane's been in the outfield. He's been either our No. 1 or No. 3 hitter all the way through. We moved him up the lineup early in the year," coach Tessendorf said. "Haustyn's been my shortstop all through club ball. I told him he's my team captain. You can't replace those guys.

"Layne is a track star in left field. Nothing gets by him. Haustyn is as good as a shortstop there is. I'll put him up against anyone in the state at shortstop. He just doesn't make any errors. It's going to be tough to lose those guys next year, but we'll have to reload. Real proud of those guys for all those years they've been here. Going to miss them."

Next up for Bank of the Valley is the area tournament, which begins July 23 in Wayne. The lengthy break will do wonders for the team with some of the players participating in various summer sports camps. When the break ends, it's back to business.