Lakeview's depth steps up in win over Stanton

With a few starters out of the lineup, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors saw its depth step up Monday in an 18-0 win over Stanton to improve to 10-0.

The Blues recorded seven hits, drew eight walks and was hit by three pitches in the win. Sam Kwapnioski, Carson Hoefer and Caleb Sloup scored three runs each. Eli Osten led the team with three runs batted in.

"We had three new people in the starting lineup, but overall they played real well," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "It was kind of an odd game because Stanton had a little trouble throwing strikes. Happy with our performance. We played good defense, caught fly balls."

Osten and Kwapnioski posted two-hit games to lead the offense. Cooper Tessendorf, Turner Halvorsen and Krae Lavicky hit one knock each.

Kwapnioski tripled and singled home a run in the third and fourth innings, respectively. Lavicky hit an RBI double to left in the third.

Osten drove in a run in the first on an RBI sac fly. In the second, he laced an RBI single to left. Osten lined his second RBI single of the game in the third.

With regular starters Adam Van Cleave and Kolby Blaser away from the team, Caden Kapels and Hoefer reached in five of their six combined at bats. Kapels walked and scored in the first. The Platte Center second baseman recorded an RBI fielder's choice and scored a run in the third.

Hoefer reached base on an error twice and walked. He also had a stolen base and three runs scored. Tessendorf said it was big for those two to get experience.

"They are more of our bottom of the order players. Don't play quite as much, so when your bottom of the order can complement your top of the order," Tessendorf said. "When they come in and get on base and do the little things, take some pitches, lay some bunts, hit and run, steal some bases, that really takes a lot of pressure off our leadoff guys."

Osten, Lavicky and Halvorsen combined for the shutout. Osten toed the rubber first with two innings, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out five.

"We pitched very well. I was really happy with Eli Osten. He threw two strong innings and really filled up the zone," Tessendorf said. "He threw a lot of strikes. He's a big, powerful kid. If he can get his breaking ball across, he's a tough matchup for any time."

Tessendorf said it was the first time he saw Lavicky pitch. He ended the night an inning of work allowing one hit. Lavicky struck out two and walked one.

Halvorsen closed out the game in the fourth with 15 pitches thrown. He struck out the first Stanton hitters he faced. Following a hit by pitch, Halvorsen induced a fly ball to center to end the game.

"I was really impressed with Krae (Lavicky) and Turner (Halvorsen), especially Krae. As a catcher, I've never seen him pitch before. He pounded the zone, had a little breaking ball in there and did a really nice job," Tessendorf said. "We were trying to kind of save him because he's got to catch (Tuesday) and Thursday and his hand has been a little bit sore. To have him come in and throw, his arm looked good. Turner coming in the last inning and threw nothing but strikes."

That pitching depth will be important for Lakeview with starter Jacob Sjuts out with a knee injury. It plays a game every day through Thursday with two key league games Tuesday at Arlington and West Point Thursday. Post #283 will also host a game Wednesday versus Ponca.

While it's a bit stressful for Tessendorf trying to managing the pitching staff, he said he believes this week will be important in getting the team prepared for the Ralph Bishop Tournament and area tournament.

"When you got five or six games in a row, you got to have some depth. We're kind of stress-testing our team right now with some different players at different positions and kind of getting us ready," Tessendorf said. "Injuries can happen and you get weather, you get a couple games back-to-back-to-back and we got to be prepared. It's going to be good for us down the road."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

