Late errors burn OWA

Three unearned runs in the sixth inning were too much to overcome for the Owens Wealth Management Junior Reds in a 6-4 home loss to Arlington on Wednesday at home.
The Reds led 4-2 after five innings then surrendered four in the sixth and dropped their first game of the season after opening Monday with a win.
Arlington sent all nine members of the lineup to the plate in the sixth and scored four on just two hits, a walk and two errors. The most damaging of the mistakes was an error at short in the fourth at-bat of the inning.
OWA allowed a run on a ground out but also recorded the first out of the inning. A pop up behind the plate after the error made it two down but should have made it three. Instead, a single, hit batter and an error at first forced three more runs across.
"We talk about playing fundament baseball, and those errors get you," coach Mike Sloup said. "Untimely, errors were the difference in the game. The other thing we've got to do is learn how to put runners across the plate. We left our fair share on the paths again tonight. That's something we'll get better at, too."
OWA went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position in a win over Crofton on on Monday then was 2 of 13 on Wednesday. The Reds stranded seven against Arlington. They plated a single run in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings but had several more opportunities.
OWA left a man at second in the second, stranded runners at first and second in the third, left another at third in the fourth and had them at the corners in the fifth.
Logan Salak's RBI single in the second tied it 1-1 for OWA. Carson Hoefer's sac fly in the third with Jonathan Fernandez at third gave the Reds their first lead 2-1. After Arlington tied it in the fourth, OWA regained the lead in the bottom half behind Krae Lavicky's leadoff single, stolen base and Logan Salak's RBI double. Hoefer reached on an error in the fifth, stole second then came in for a 4-2 lead when the Arlington third baseman mishandled a ground ball off the bat of Lakeview's Landon Ternus.
Arlington scored the first run in the first inning on two errors and a single up the middle. A leadoff single, two stolen bases and a passed ball allowed the visitors to tie it in the fourth. They tied it up in sixth when the leadoff hitter singled past second base and the next hitter walked.
Two stolen bases and ground out to short made it 4-3. The error at short made it 4-4. Following the pop up for the second out, a single through the left side put Arlington ahead 5-4. The next hitter was hit by a pitch then came all the way around to score on an error at first.
OWA had a runner caught stealing and left one stranded at second in the sixth. The third, fourth and fifth-place hitters were set down in order in the seventh.
The loss ruined an excellent outing by starter Eli Osten. The junior struck out 12 in five innings.
Owens Wealth Management returned to the diamond on Thursday to face Yutan. Check online and in a future issue for scores and results.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Arlington.............................................................1-0-0-1-0-4-0 -- 6-5-4
Owens Wealth Management (1-1)...........................0-1-1-1-1-0-0 -- 4-7-4
LP: Eli Osten 5IP, 3H, 4R, 1ER, 3BB, 12K. 1B: Osten, Krae Lavicky, Logan Salak, Jonathan Fernandez. 2B: Turner Halvorsen, Landon Ternus, Salak. RBI: Carson Hoefer, Ternus, Salak 2. BB: Lavicky. R: Hoefer, Ternus, Lavicky, Fernandez. SB: Hoefer, Ternus, Lavicky.