Late errors burn OWA

Three unearned runs in the sixth inning were too much to overcome for the Owens Wealth Management Junior Reds in a 6-4 home loss to Arlington on Wednesday at home.

The Reds led 4-2 after five innings then surrendered four in the sixth and dropped their first game of the season after opening Monday with a win.

Arlington sent all nine members of the lineup to the plate in the sixth and scored four on just two hits, a walk and two errors. The most damaging of the mistakes was an error at short in the fourth at-bat of the inning.

OWA allowed a run on a ground out but also recorded the first out of the inning. A pop up behind the plate after the error made it two down but should have made it three. Instead, a single, hit batter and an error at first forced three more runs across.

"We talk about playing fundament baseball, and those errors get you," coach Mike Sloup said. "Untimely, errors were the difference in the game. The other thing we've got to do is learn how to put runners across the plate. We left our fair share on the paths again tonight. That's something we'll get better at, too."