Late rally falls short for Cornerstone

Thursday's Cornerstone Insurance Group home game against Lincoln North Star showed perhaps the good and bad of what coach Cody Schilling likes best about his team.

With just three seniors, it's a young group. That brings youthful enthusiasm. Unfortunately it sometimes also brings inexperience. Both showed in an 8-6 loss.

Cornerstone fell behind 5-0 and trailed 8-3 in the seventh before a three-run rally. Columbus had the tying runs aboard when a flyout to center ended the comeback hopes.

That youthful enthusiasm was part of the late rally. The inexperience could have been apparent in mental and physical fatigue after seven games in six days. Grant Anderson reached on a fielder's choice and and also scored on Bell's single. Bell came home on a Cody Zrust triple.

"They've got resiliency, which is what I like about them - they keep fighting. It's the early part of the game where tonight we were a little lax. The attention to detail was nonexistent," Schilling said. "The fact that this is a lot of games in five days, I think we were drained early. But it takes one guy to get up there and change the momentum."

A one-out walk and a two-out single gave North Star a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a passed ball, error and a balk. Starter Jurisky Rivera hit the first batter of the second. Two more errors and a passed ball made it 4-0. The visitors were up 5-0 through three following a leadoff home run to start the third.

Meanwhile, the Cornerstone offense stranded two in the first then went down nine in a row until an error at third off the bat of Bentley Willison in the fourth. That didn't result in anything on the scoreboard, but his hustle to get down the line and force a bad throw provided the first spark.

The spark lit a flame for three hits and three runs in the fifth. Nick Zoucha singled and scored on Tadan Bell's single to deep right.

Sawyer Kimberling walked the bases loaded in the sixth but limited the damage to one on a single. A walk, balk, two hits and an error added two more North Star runs in the seventh and made the deficit five going into the seventh.

Alex Griffith started a near comeback rally by fighting back from down 0-2 for a walk then scored on Zrust's double with one down. Bell singled to center and came in on the Zrust double. Willison singled up the middle and brought Zrust home for the final run. Ryan Eickhoff was hit by a pitch and took the tying run to first base. But a popup on the infield to first then a well-hit fly to center prevented what would have been quite the comeback story.

Rivera tossed five innings, gave up five hits, five runs, three earned, three strikeouts and walked three. Kimberling allowed two hits and three earned to go with five free passes and four Ks.

Cornerstone dropped to 5-3 with its second loss in the row and plays Saturday at Blair at 2 p.m.

"We just need somebody to find the spark sooner," Schilling said.

