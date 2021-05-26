Late surge lifts Reds over Crofton

Three runs in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie and started the Legion season off on the right foot for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds on Monday at home.

The Reds defeated Crofton 5-2 thanks to a two-run double by Krae Lavicky and an RBI groundout for an insurance run in the next at bat by Logan Salak. On the mound, Landon Ternus and Turner Halvorsen combined to allow just two hits, six walks and strike out 11.

The Reds' lineup put together seven hits, two doubles and two walks. Coach Mike Sloup would have liked to have seen better timely hitting, but he expects that to come along throughout the summer.

"It was a good win over a quality team. This was the first time most of our team got to work together, so we need to continue to build our communication and string our offense together," Sloup said. "We left too many runners on in scoring position, but that is something that will continue to improve as we move through the season."

Both teams brought their leadoff man around to score in the first inning. A walk then three stolen bases by Crofton leadoff hitter Colin Wieseler scored the first run of the game. The Reds tied it when Halvorsen reached on an error, stole second and scored on Brendon Sloup's grounder to right field.