Legion Baseball Camp July 5-6
Legion Baseball Camp July 5-6

American Legion Baseball
Columbus American Legion baseball is sponsoring a camp for youth players next month on July 5 and 6.

The camp is for players entering third through fifth grade and sixth through ninth. Third through fifth graders will be on Pawnee Park Legion Field from 9-10:30 a.m. with sixth through ninth graders to follow at 10:45 to 12:15 p.m.

The cost for the camp is $25. Only those pre-registered by noon on June 28 will be guaranteed a T-shirt.

Forms for the camp can be found on the legion website by looking online and searching for Columbus American Legion Baseball. Once arriving on the front page of the website, the form is listed on the right under the Headlines tab.

Players should bring their own glove, cap, pants, bat, helmet and drinks.

