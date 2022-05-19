 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legion baseball tryouts underway

Brennen Jelinek

Brennen Jelinek steps through his windup and delivers a pitch last summer for the CUFCU Junior Blues at Pawnee Park. Legion tryouts are underway this week.

 NATE TENOPIR, TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Legion baseball tryouts are underway in Columbus. The American Legion Hartman Post #84 held the first round of tryouts Wednesday and that continues into Thursday from 4:15-6:15 p.m. at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

Potential players are asked to print off the registration form and bring it with them to the tryouts. The form can be downloaded and printed from the website: columbusbaseball.com.

Those players selected for the Columbus Seniors and Columbus Juniors will have a mandatory parents meeting on Friday, May 20th, from 6-7 p.m. at the American Legion, 2263 3rd Ave. in Columbus.

