Making a name for themselves: Young, Flyr bust out for Cornerstone

The Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors 2020 season was short and sweet, but not without ramifications.

The team lost 11 from a 2019 roster that finished 23-20 but returned its top two hitters and two other valuable arms. At the plate was where there were the most unknowns.

Providing answers to questions about the team's bats were Colin Flyr and Kaden Young. Young was on the team the year before but was just 9 for 52, struck out 17 times and only hit .173. Colin Flyr moved up from a Junior Blues squad where he hit .423 but had yet to face the type of pitching he was about to experience at the Senior level.

For one it was a summer of redemption. For another it was a summer of validation. For both it was one that announced the new faces of the future.

"I didn't really know what to expect from this year because I've never played up this high. My main goal was just to help the team win, but it felt good to have the season I did," Flyr said. "It's definitely different from the Junior Blues to the Seniors Blues."

Flyr didn't wait to make a impact. From what coach Cody Schilling knew about his previous seasons, and what he saw in the two-plus weeks leading up to the first game, all of it was enough to insert Flyr into the No. 2 spot in the batting order.