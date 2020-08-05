Making a name for themselves: Young, Flyr bust out for Cornerstone

The Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors 2020 season was short and sweet, but not without ramifications.
The team lost 11 from a 2019 roster that finished 23-20 but returned its top two hitters and two other valuable arms. At the plate was where there were the most unknowns.
Providing answers to questions about the team's bats were Colin Flyr and Kaden Young. Young was on the team the year before but was just 9 for 52, struck out 17 times and only hit .173. Colin Flyr moved up from a Junior Blues squad where he hit .423 but had yet to face the type of pitching he was about to experience at the Senior level.
For one it was a summer of redemption. For another it was a summer of validation. For both it was one that announced the new faces of the future.
"I didn't really know what to expect from this year because I've never played up this high. My main goal was just to help the team win, but it felt good to have the season I did," Flyr said. "It's definitely different from the Junior Blues to the Seniors Blues."
Flyr didn't wait to make a impact. From what coach Cody Schilling knew about his previous seasons, and what he saw in the two-plus weeks leading up to the first game, all of it was enough to insert Flyr into the No. 2 spot in the batting order.
All he did was start the season with a six-game hitting streak in support of his coach's confidence. By summer's end, he had hits in all but six games, had multiple hits eight times and put together a 4 for 6 game July 21 that included his first-ever grand slam.
Flyr finished the season with three home runs, drove in 19, had nine extra base hits and an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.089. He was tops on the roster in number of hits, runs scored, on-base percentage and OPS.
And to those who know Flyr, or saw him play this season, he's not the 6-2 200-pound power hitter his stats would indicate.
"I was not expecting to hit the three home runs that I did," he said. "I think they just put the pitch in the right spot and I swung at the right time; just really barreled it up good."
Young had the other home run on the roster, a bomb to left field in a June 29 home game. The lefty first baseman failed to hit in just eight games, had multiple hits eight times and had three-hit games three times.
Young led Cornerstone hitters in average and doubles and was second in on-base percentage and OPS.
"I hoped to have a season like this," he said. "Obviously, I wasn't expecting to do this well."
The key was extra work in the offseason. Young has a hitting coach in Omaha he visits during the fall and at least once a week in the winter time. When the weather permits, he's out at Pawnee Park in the cage and at 1C Church in the baseball training area when it does not. His dad, Joel, is his pitcher a lot of the time. When he can, he convinces teammates to come along and throw.
His hitting coach has helped with Young's mindset, but mostly he said his success has been about getting reps.
"Halfway through the year I checked my stats and I was hitting .450 at the time and I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Young said. "I really didn't expect...I knew I was hitting the ball well, but I didn't think it was that well."
Young and Flyr are certain to be major planks Cornerstone and Columbus High builds the team around in 2021. After missing out on a varsity season, and postseason play in Legion, the duo had the kid of summer that has both the Discoverers and Legion teammates anxious to get to next year.
"Next year, we have a really good shot at making it to state as well. We have a really strong senior class, and then we've got a couple of juniors and sophomores that will do some good things for us next spring," Young said. "Hopefully that goes as we want it to."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
