Mariners put it together at the right time

Assistant coach Eric Mustard called time and made his way out to the mound under a sunny blue sky at Gerrard Park on July 11. One out away from winning and ahead by four runs, the trip to the mound had less to do with strategy and more to do with understanding the moment.
Several members of the Columbus Mariners 11 and Under team have been together for five years; most of the others have been on the roster for at least four. In all that time they had never won a tournament together.
They finally accomplished that two weeks before USSSA state with a tournament win at Papillion Days, but a state title was much different.
Thus, Mustard went out to talk to the pitcher and the catcher to discuss the postgame celebration. In an unfamiliar position, he wanted to be sure the boys knew how to act once the final out was made.
"He explained to them how this works when you win a championship," Mariners head coach and Eric's father, Chris, said about the moment. "He told the pitcher, 'You go and hug your catcher and then you guys start the dogpile and everybody else dogpiles on you.
"That was funny. I wasn't for sure what he was talking about, but when he came back to the dugout he said, 'Yeah, I told them how to celebrate here, so watch.'"
The Mustards and a team of 11 boys bounced back from a loss in the first game of pool play that weekend and won five in a row for the 11 and Under USSSA AAA state championship.
Pitcher Quinn Jensen took Eric's instructions to heart and raced off the mound to meet catcher Logan Tomky. Shortly thereafter, the rest of the group including Ryan Jakubowski, Blake Barnett, Cade Gaedeke, Carson Wesch, Drew Mustard, Kohen Erb, Joe Marksmeier, Barrett Brown and Brodi Christensen joined in the fun. It wasn't exactly perfect, but it was a start of hopefully more chances to dogpile in the future.
The Mariners lost to the Rawlings Tigers on July 9 in pool play then defeated the NBA Titans Red 14-0 before starting bracket play the next day. Columbus defeated the Grand Island Riverdog Reds 4-1, the Midwest Smash Elite 15-4, the Omaha Pacesetters 14-3 in extra innings then won a rematch with Rawlings in the championship 10-6.
But while the dogpile is a moment none of the boys will ever forget, the semifinal victory might be more memorable.
Columbus trailed 8-1 going into the fourth and was on the verge of being mercy-ruled out of the tournament. The Mariners scored eight and later had it tied 9-9 in the sixth with the bases loaded and nobody out. They needed just one run for a walk-off win but came up empty. Omaha proceeded to score four in the seventh. Columbus answered with five.
"That was the most unbelievable game I've ever been a part of, even coaching Eric through his Mariners days and the last four years of this team," Chris said. "It was a crazy range of emotions; so many ups and downs."
Jensen drove in Wesch for the winning run. Later that day, the Mariners again trailed, this time 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth, when they plated seven and essentially put it away.
"In my gut, I knew we'd be able to hit enough to get the job done, and that's kind of what happened," Chris said.
Hitting and pitching were the two elements Mustard said made the team formidable. Yet, it took a few months to get going. Columbus was 'OK' in April but couldn't quite put it together until the boys had been out of school for a week. That also coincided with Eric, a sophomore at UNL, returning home to help coach. Chris won't give him all the credit for the turnaround but admitted Eric's knowledge and baseball IQ were certainly helpful.
"Our first eight guys were tough outs," Chris said. "We have some really good pitchers and a couple other guys that stepped up late in the year. I would say the combination of our hitting and pitching carried us through, especially at the end."
The coaching staff and roster include four members of the Mustard family. In addition to Eric helping his dad, Chris, on the coaching staff, so too does Ryan, Chris' eldest child and Eric's older brother. The youngest in the family, Drew, plays shortstop, pitches and catches.
"There's no question as to who the head coach is and who makes the final decisions," Chris said. "But my other coaches, Matt Wesh and Rodney Christensen, they're great guys. I take input from them, and Ryan and Eric, too. We've all got to put our heads together in some situations."
Eric's team won a few tournaments back in his day and won a Silver Bracket state championship at the AAA level. This most recent win for Drew came in the Gold Bracket, a slightly more prestigious accomplishment. In a sense, that gives the youngest Mustard bragging rights.
Regardless, the tournament and the championship were a weekend that will always be special in the Mustard family and the 11 and Under Mariner boys. The season overall has been quite meaningful to have so many family members together.
The Mariners will likely be moved up to the Majors Division next spring looking to make more memories.
"We're probably a top 10 or 12 or so Majors team," Chris said. "There are some teams that are just plain better than us because they're in Omaha and Lincoln and can change up the roster every year. ...But if we keep the core of this team together, which I think we will, we can compete in Majors."