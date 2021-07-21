Mariners put it together at the right time

Assistant coach Eric Mustard called time and made his way out to the mound under a sunny blue sky at Gerrard Park on July 11. One out away from winning and ahead by four runs, the trip to the mound had less to do with strategy and more to do with understanding the moment.

Several members of the Columbus Mariners 11 and Under team have been together for five years; most of the others have been on the roster for at least four. In all that time they had never won a tournament together.

They finally accomplished that two weeks before USSSA state with a tournament win at Papillion Days, but a state title was much different.

Thus, Mustard went out to talk to the pitcher and the catcher to discuss the postgame celebration. In an unfamiliar position, he wanted to be sure the boys knew how to act once the final out was made.

"He explained to them how this works when you win a championship," Mariners head coach and Eric's father, Chris, said about the moment. "He told the pitcher, 'You go and hug your catcher and then you guys start the dogpile and everybody else dogpiles on you.

"That was funny. I wasn't for sure what he was talking about, but when he came back to the dugout he said, 'Yeah, I told them how to celebrate here, so watch.'"