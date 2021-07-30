Melting Pot: Area outsiders find home on Lakeview Seniors

One of the first days, maybe even the first day, he was ever at practice, David City's Jordan Kracl wore a T-shirt that read: "I love Mom." His teammates have jokingly referred to him as "Mom" ever since.
Such is the dynamic of the Platte Center Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors.
Five from outside of Columbus have found a home on a roster that is a mix of personalities, talents and abilities.
Some of it has been luck - two hail from David City where the Legion decided to forego a season last summer then maintained that decision in 2021.
Two others played youth ball with members of the Lakeview roster and had prior relationships. Another is from the same hometown as that duo where there is no Legion team. But whatever brought them all together, the result has been a complement of pitchers, hitters, infielders, outfielders and catchers that not only thrive on the diamond but together in the dugout and away from the field as well.
"When someone shows up with a shirt that says, 'I love mom,' you know you've got a character. I'm in the dugout a lot so I don't hear much of the conversations, but Cooper always says, 'Dad, they're hilarious. Jordy is just a riot in there,'" coach Travis Tessendorf said. "When he's (Kracl) on the mound he's always looking so serious, and I've grown up with his dad, and his dad is a mortician, so that brings a level of seriousness. But (Jordan) is an absolute card. It brings a certain atmosphere to the team. They all just fit in so well."
The five outsiders include Krae Lavicky of Aquinas Catholic, Jordan Kracl, a David City grad, Jacob and Jason Sjuts of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Haustyn Forney of Humphrey Saint Francis.
None of those towns has an active Legion team, but even if that was the case, it would be difficult to separate the group at this point.
While there may have been some initial suspicions of the foreigners, and some awkward moments, it took only a few practices and a few games to meld.
Four of the five, Forney not included, played for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds last season. Forney was on the Senior roster at the time. They've all since moved up to join him and earned the first trip to the Class B Legion State Tournament that begins 10 a.m. Saturday in Crete against Central City.
"It was pretty weird. You grew up playing with kids in your hometown all your life and then you go somewhere different," Kracl said. "You get to know the guys a little better and they start to feel like family. Coming in, we didn't know what to expect. Then after the first few games it was like, 'We're good.'"
Jason Sjuts likened it to going to a new school.
Whatever is the proper analogy, these five play a role similar to what professional teams would be looking for at the trade deadline or in offseason acquisitions. Consider these stats: Kracl is hitting .382 with 12 RBIs and 16 runs scored while Forney is hitting .325 with nine driven in and 17 scored. On the mound, Kracl is 5-0 with 25 and 2/3 innings of work, a 2.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts to five walks. Jacob Sjuts has gone 6-2 as a pitcher with a 1.67 ERA, 63 Ks and 19 free passes.
Lavicky and Jason Sjuts don't have the same kind of numbers at the plate, but Lavicky's role as the starting catcher, and Sjuts in right, gives the team its best defensive lineup. Lavicky behind the plate is especially helpful on a team that's shallow on catching depth.
"They all just fit the system - outfielders, infielders, pitchers, catchers - they all just kind of fit in and they all just work," Cooper Tessendorf said. "I don't know how to explain it. They're just what we need."
Could Lakeview have made it to state without the fab five? That's a conversation that's almost certainly happened in the dugout and on road trips. But whatever truth lies in that discussion, no one involved would have it any other way - win or lose.
There's just something more to this group than what they do between the lines.
A conversation with four of them, Forney not included, Thursday before practice reveals as much. Even answering questions, giving each other grief is just a few words away.
"When I first met him, I thought I was never going to speak to him," Jason Sjuts joked about Kracl. "He was just this quiet guy who was kind of like, 'I'm good at baseball.' But now he's my little guy."
Eli Osten, a starting guard on the Lakeview football team, pitcher and infielder for Bank of the Valley, has been affectionately named "Big Country" by his teammates. The group chat the boys all take part in away from the diamond is, you guessed it, also titled "Big Country". And the conversations there have been ongoing for two years now.
Relationships have been built and friendships have been formed that look like they may stand the test of time. As historic as all this is, that will be what endures.
"It's pretty fun, especially when we're out here winning like we are," Jason Sjuts said. "We get to keep practicing and playing with each other. That's the best part."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.