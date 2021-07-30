Melting Pot: Area outsiders find home on Lakeview Seniors

The five outsiders include Krae Lavicky of Aquinas Catholic, Jordan Kracl, a David City grad, Jacob and Jason Sjuts of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Haustyn Forney of Humphrey Saint Francis.

None of those towns has an active Legion team, but even if that was the case, it would be difficult to separate the group at this point.

While there may have been some initial suspicions of the foreigners, and some awkward moments, it took only a few practices and a few games to meld.

Four of the five, Forney not included, played for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds last season. Forney was on the Senior roster at the time. They've all since moved up to join him and earned the first trip to the Class B Legion State Tournament that begins 10 a.m. Saturday in Crete against Central City.

"It was pretty weird. You grew up playing with kids in your hometown all your life and then you go somewhere different," Kracl said. "You get to know the guys a little better and they start to feel like family. Coming in, we didn't know what to expect. Then after the first few games it was like, 'We're good.'"

Jason Sjuts likened it to going to a new school.