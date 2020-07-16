Misery loves company: Bank of the Valley loses another one-run game

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors continued an ominous streak of painful losses in a 9-8 defeat Wednesday at Battle Creek.
The loss made it two in a row by one run and made it four one-run setbacks on the season. Lakeview lost to Albion the night before 7-6 and suffered a 5-4 loss to Arlington on July 1. OWA also lost to Central City on June 19 by two runs.
To make matters worse, each of the last two have come in the opponents' last at bat.
Lakeview led 2-0, 6-5 and 8-7 on Wednesday but gave the lead back right away in the bottom of the same inning.
Bank of the Valley pitching walked eight Battle Creek hitters while the offense left 11 runners on base and was 5 of 19 with runners in scoring position.
As far as heartache goes, Lakeview seems to be in one of those agonizing skids.
"We're kind of a broken record right now with a lot of heartbreak," coach Brach Johnson said. "We're 1-4 in two-run games or less, and a lot of those have come in the last at bat. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, I guess. That's what we're trying to focus on."
Michael Rerucha singled and scored on an error then Haustyn Forney reached on an error and scored on an error in Bank of the Valley's first at bat. But three walks, two hits and three stolen bases put Battle Creek up 3-2 after the first inning.
That theme continued throughout the night.
Logan Jaixen singled and scored on Cameron Drozd's ground out in the second but two hits and an error plated two Battle Creek runs in the bottom half.
Eric Mustard tripled and scored on Drozd's single, Forney reached on an error and scored on Layne Forney's single to right and Ian Gibbs doubled and came in on the same hit for three Lakeview runs in the fourth. The hosts answered with two in the home half of the inning on three hits an error and a balk.
Drozd singled and scored on Layne Forney's bases-loaded walk and Haustyn Forney singled and scored on Evan Tessendorf's grounder in the sixth. Moments later, Battle Creek used four walks, a dropped third strike, a passed ball and a wild pitch to regain the lead.
Lakeview threatened with two two-out hits and reached on an error in the top of the seventh but the tying run was cut down at the plate trying to advance from second on Haustyn Forney's single to center.
Bank of the Valley, which normally plays twice a week, has another game to go on Friday - leaving a somewhat average pitching staff in a bind. Lakeview used four pitchers on Wednesday and walked eight hitters. Battle Creek made seven errors but Bank of the Valley only capitalized with two runs on those mistakes and another in which the hitter reached base on an error and scored later in the inning.
"Their pitching was just better than ours. The No. 1 statistic on the stat sheet was we walked them eight times," Johnson said. "...Our pitching isn't our strong point, it's still our bats. We played the night before on the road, and all three games this week are on the road. I think that does have a slight effect. Again, we just need those one or two little things to happen and go our way."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
