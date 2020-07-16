Misery loves company: Bank of the Valley loses another one-run game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors continued an ominous streak of painful losses in a 9-8 defeat Wednesday at Battle Creek.

The loss made it two in a row by one run and made it four one-run setbacks on the season. Lakeview lost to Albion the night before 7-6 and suffered a 5-4 loss to Arlington on July 1. OWA also lost to Central City on June 19 by two runs.

To make matters worse, each of the last two have come in the opponents' last at bat.

Lakeview led 2-0, 6-5 and 8-7 on Wednesday but gave the lead back right away in the bottom of the same inning.

Bank of the Valley pitching walked eight Battle Creek hitters while the offense left 11 runners on base and was 5 of 19 with runners in scoring position.

As far as heartache goes, Lakeview seems to be in one of those agonizing skids.

"We're kind of a broken record right now with a lot of heartbreak," coach Brach Johnson said. "We're 1-4 in two-run games or less, and a lot of those have come in the last at bat. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, I guess. That's what we're trying to focus on."