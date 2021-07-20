Missed opportunities spell season's end for Blues

Maguire started the year as a member of the bullpen. His first eight-plus innings of relief were a struggle. The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 8 and 1/3 innings, walked four and struck out seven. At Hastings on June 10 he came in for an inning and gave up three earned on four hits and a walk.

But since that performance, Maguire found something in his repertoire that began a turnaround to what he became over his last four outings. Counting his last relief appearance then three starts, Maguire lowered his ERA from 6.56 to 2.67, gave up just one earned run, 16 hits and nine walks in 12 and 2/3 innings.

"That was one of his best outings in Legion and probably including this spring also," Johnson said. "Jude just works hard, believes in himself, believes in the things we teach him and puts those into practice. It's nice to see him pay off for him."

He pitched around a two-out single in the first, a leadoff single then a two-out walk in the second and set down eight in a row before Gretna tacked on a run in the sixth on a walk and back-to-back singles.