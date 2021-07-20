Missed opportunities spell season's end for Blues

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues stranded seven, had a runner cut down at the plate and went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position in Monday's A6 Area Tournament loss to Gretna.
That many missed opportunities proved to be the difference in a 3-1 defeat that ended the Blues' season one game short of playing for the state tournament. Gretna had just two at-bats with runners in scoring position but came through with hits twice and scored two runs on errors.
CUFCU trailed 2-1 in the sixth after Nick Zoucha scored on Kael Forney's RBI single, and the Blues had two on with nobody out. But Columbus failed to find anything more, gave up a run in the bottom half then went down in order in the seventh.
The loss leaves CUFCU with a 15-18 record to close the summer and months to wait and ponder 'what if?' Columbus started the tournament 2-0 and were in prime position to play for a title before the offense ground to a halt and produced just two runs over the next 14 innings.
"There were some game-changing plays both ways," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "In districts and state competition, the margin for error is really slim, and it's not just errors; it's coming through when you have opportunities, capitalizing and maximizing. We just didn't quite do that."
Columbus had a chance on Monday night thanks to pitcher Jude Maguire. He came into the night with 15 innings of work and just three starts then tossed all six innings against Gretna, allowed six hits, walked three and gave up two earned.
Maguire started the year as a member of the bullpen. His first eight-plus innings of relief were a struggle. The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 8 and 1/3 innings, walked four and struck out seven. At Hastings on June 10 he came in for an inning and gave up three earned on four hits and a walk.
But since that performance, Maguire found something in his repertoire that began a turnaround to what he became over his last four outings. Counting his last relief appearance then three starts, Maguire lowered his ERA from 6.56 to 2.67, gave up just one earned run, 16 hits and nine walks in 12 and 2/3 innings.
"That was one of his best outings in Legion and probably including this spring also," Johnson said. "Jude just works hard, believes in himself, believes in the things we teach him and puts those into practice. It's nice to see him pay off for him."
He pitched around a two-out single in the first, a leadoff single then a two-out walk in the second and set down eight in a row before Gretna tacked on a run in the sixth on a walk and back-to-back singles.
A one-out single then a two-out error at third scored the first Gretna run of the game in the third. An error in the outfield in the next at-bat made it 2-0. Maguire allowed a single up the left field line and walked a batter to load the bases but worked out of the jam when a pitch got away from Forney who found the ball and relayed it to Maguire at home for an out on a runner trying to advance.
As good as Maguire was, ineffectiveness by his hitters made him not quite good enough. Columbus stranded six runners in scoring position.
CUFCU went down 1-2-3 in the first and second before mounting its first threat in the third when Caden Kapels reached on an error in the first at-bat. He moved on a wild pitch and a ground out but was tagged out coming home on a grounder to third.
Grant Anderson doubled and put runners at second and third but a strikeout looking finished the frame. Nick Zoucha led off the fourth with a single and advanced on an error but was left standing there on three straight strikeouts.
Kaden Brownlow walked and Griffith singled with one out in the fifth. A strikeout and a fly ball to left stranded those two.
The lone run came in the sixth on another Zoucha leadoff single, stolen base, Bentley Willison single and Forney's RBI hit to right center. Back-to-back strikeouts and a popup to second prevented CUFCU from making it a bigger inning than it initially seemed.
Just about half the team will move up to the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors next summer. The way the season ended, Johnson and the boys can't help but wonder what another week together would have been like.
Although that opportunity was denied, Johnson believes those that move on, and those that remain, have made a major step toward more success in the future no matter which roster they're on.
"The goal is always to get to the state tournament. The way things were moving along, we might have surprised some people," Johnson said. "Our record probably doesn't indicate quite how good we were or how much we've grown and improved.
"While it doesn't result in winning the district, I think it's a thing to be proud of and something to look back on as a team and a coach. Hopefully, the next step is picking up at that spot. All you can ask for is playing your best baseball at this time of year, and we were right there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.