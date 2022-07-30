Mistakes, early deficit too much to overcome for Lakeview against Waverly

BROKEN BOW - Sloppy play to start the game created a deficit too big to overcome Saturday for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors in its 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior Playoff opener against Waverly at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow.

A couple players hit by pitches, a diving play on the infield that resulted in two Waverly runners scoring and a dropped catch in the outfield was among the uncharacteristic mistakes the Seniors committed in an 8-5 loss, sending them to the loser's bracket.

"We had our opportunities. Jacob (Sjuts) was pitching well and hit two guys and gave up a single on an 0-2 curveball," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Those are the breaks of the game. We had a couple errors on the infield, a couple dropped fly balls. It just dinked and dunked there. When you play a team that's quality like Waverly, you can't make those mistakes."

Jacob Sjuts allowed four runs on four hits in 1 and 1/3 innings pitched. Facing the game's first hitter, Sjuts hit Waverly's Jarrett Ballinger on an 0-2 pitch. After a strikeout, Sjuts allowed back-to-back singles which led to Waverly's first run of the morning.

A walk loaded the bases and Garrett Rine was hit by a pitch leading to the second run of the inning. A strikeout and a leaping grab by shortstop Kolby Blaser ended the threat.

In the second inning, left fielder Turner Halvorsen dropped a catch resulting in the lead off man reaching base. A single by Ballinger plus a throwing error put Waverly runners on second and third with nobody out. Kaden Harris hit a sharp grounder to second baseman Jordan Kracl, who dove to stop the ball but it got away from him leading to both runners scoring.

"It was just kind of a sloppy game defensively for us. We didn't really make a lot of errors per se, but we just couldn't get to some balls," Coach Tessendorf said. "We were maybe out of position. We weren't getting jumps on them. It was uncharacteristic of us, but we'll be fine."

Offensively, Lakeview struggled to put hits together against Waverly starter Payton Engel. The hurler pitched four innings and allowed no runs on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Platte Center's biggest threat came in the second when Halvorsen and Kracl hit back-to-back singles with two outs, but Brenden Sloup struck out looking to end the inning.

All of Lakeview's offense came in the sixth and seventh innings. The team entered the sixth trailing 8-0 after a three-run home run by Rine off Kracl in the fifth and an RBI double by Wyatt Fanning off of Sam Kwapnioski.

Bank of the Valley extended the game on a two-run single by Blaser, scoring Cooper Tessendorf and Kwapnioski to make it 8-2. The Seniors cut the deficit in half with one out in the seventh on a three-run home run by Kwapnioski to right field.

Waverly brought in reliever Bruin Sampson to retire Blaser and Eli Osten to end the game. Kwapnioski and Blaser each hit 2 for 4 with three and two RBIs, respectively. Kwapnioski and Cooper scored twice.

Coach Tessendorf said he was proud of the team's fight and he hopes the late offense can carry over into Sunday's elimination game.

"That lefty (Engel) threw the first four innings and did a nice job. Give him credit. He did a nice job keeping us off balance. They did get a couple hits there at the end and Sam (Kwapnioski) hit a big bomb there off their backup guy," he said.

"All in all, the bats started to come alive. We just can't spot them four runs in the first two innings. It takes the momentum out of the game a little bit for us. We'll come back (tomorrow) ready to go."

Lakeview will face Valparaiso at 9 a.m. Sunday in Broken Bow in an elimination game. Valparaiso allowed seven runs in the seventh inning Saturday in an 8-6 defeat against Ogallala. It's not unchartered territory for the Seniors as it went through the loser's bracket last year after falling to Central City in the opener. They went on to reach the semifinals.

"We're going to lean on that. I told the guys this is a marathon chess match. We're saving pitching and they're burning pitching. We'll throw Cooper and Eli (Osten) (tomorrow) and we'll have Kwap (Kwapnioski) (tomorrow)," Coach Tessendorf said. "Sjuts is ready for Monday and then Jordy (Kracl) is ready for Tuesday. We're not by no means in trouble pitching wise. That's some of the chess match we have to play and we did the same thing last year too. We'll be ready."