Mistakes mar Lakeview's state debut

An error at short in the first at bat of the game came around to score for Central City in the first inning moments after Cooper Tessendorf nearly worked out of a jam. A single and a one-out walk had the bags full when Tessendorf struck out the fifth hitter of the frame. But a grounder up the middle, deep in the hole behind second, was deep enough for an infield RBI single. While the umpire was making the call, the runner at second took third, rounded the bag and snuck his way home, beating the throw for a 2-0 lead.

A leadoff walk then a one-out single in the third had Central City runners at second and third when a dropped third strike scored another. The throw to first was made in time but the relay back home was rushed and went up the third base line for another error.

In the sixth, Central City loaded it up again with two singles and a two-out walk when a line shot to third ate up Eli Osten. One came across then two more followed when Layne Forney's throw into the infield missed the cutoff and bounced wildly off the mound.

Meanwhile, Lakeview had opportunities in three of the last five innings but couldn't capitalize.