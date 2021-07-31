Mistakes mar Lakeview's state debut

CRETE - An error in the first at-bat of the game and an at 'em ball in the second to last at-bat bookended a morning full of much of the same at the Class B Legion State Baseball Tournament.
The Platte Center Post 83 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors dropped their first-ever game at Legion State 6-0 to Central City/Fullerton on a day in which the pitching was good, the hitting was below average and the defense was regrettable.
Outside of a hot shot to third base, which could arguably be ruled a hit, Lakeview committed three other for sure errors that lead to five runs. That was far too much to overcome for a team that popped up seven times in its first 17 plate appearances.
Central City was just 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position but took advantage of an error at short, a bad throw from first and bad throw from left to score five times.
The loss put Bank of the Valley into an elimination game Sunday back in Crete at noon against Arlington - a 3-2 loser to Alliance.
Lakeview beat Arlington in Columbus on May 26 3-0.
"We missed a couple balls right away at the beginning and had a couple of bad bounces, plays that our infield should make, up until late we were in the game," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Our pitchers pitched well, they threw strikes and everything was in front of us. It wasn't like they were hitting home runs or hitting in the gap. They just had some balls fall for them."
An error at short in the first at bat of the game came around to score for Central City in the first inning moments after Cooper Tessendorf nearly worked out of a jam. A single and a one-out walk had the bags full when Tessendorf struck out the fifth hitter of the frame. But a grounder up the middle, deep in the hole behind second, was deep enough for an infield RBI single. While the umpire was making the call, the runner at second took third, rounded the bag and snuck his way home, beating the throw for a 2-0 lead.
A leadoff walk then a one-out single in the third had Central City runners at second and third when a dropped third strike scored another. The throw to first was made in time but the relay back home was rushed and went up the third base line for another error.
In the sixth, Central City loaded it up again with two singles and a two-out walk when a line shot to third ate up Eli Osten. One came across then two more followed when Layne Forney's throw into the infield missed the cutoff and bounced wildly off the mound.
Meanwhile, Lakeview had opportunities in three of the last five innings but couldn't capitalize.
An error and Forney's one-out single in the third were both left on when Kolby Blaser struck out swinging and Haustyn Forney popped out to center. Adam Van Cleave walked with one down and put two on in the sixth but Tessendorf struck out looking and Jordan Kracl was thrown out at first after a hard shot to third.
In the seventh, Jason Sjuts walked and Layne Forney was hit by a pitch but Blaser's liner to third led to a force out before a dribbler to the mound ended it.
Central City starter Kale Jensen tossed the first five innings and held Lakeview to one hit, walked one and struck out four.
"Mainly I just went with my fastball right away then mixed in some curveballs later on when they figured out I was throwing a lot of fastballs," Jensen said. "My changeup started working late in the game, and I got a lot of ground balls."
On the bottom half of the bracket, Hickman beat Broken Bow 11-4 and Roncalli defeated Crete 11-3.
Broken Bow plays Crete at 2:30 p.m., Central City faces Alliance after at 5 and Hickman wraps up Sunday against Roncalli at 7. With a win Sunday, Lakeview would survive to Monday and play at 4 p.m. against the loser of Hickman and Roncalli.
"We'll get ready for tomorrow and Jordy (Kracl) will start and Kolby (Blaser) will be behind him and we'll play for Monday," coach Tessendorf said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.