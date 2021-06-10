Mohr mows down Reds

Pierce starter Jace Mohr tied up the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds to the tune of 11 strikeouts, Pierce pitching had 16 Ks in all and the Reds had no answer in a 4-1 road loss on Wednesday night.

OWA had just one base runner in the first six innings and struck out seven times on the first trip through the lineup. Pierce scored one in the first and three in the third then pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to capture the victory.

For the Reds it was just their second loss of the season and dropped their record to 6-2. OWA had won the last five in a row.

Mohr threw 79 pitches, 52 for strikes and gave up just one hit while walking none and going 5 and ⅓. He faced 16 hitters, struck out 11, gave up the one hit, induced three ground balls and had his one base runner cut down trying to steal.

That came in the first inning when Logan Salak singled through the left side. He stole second but was caught trying to steal third.

Mohr set down the next 11 he faced. Dawson Raabe came in and got the final five outs all on strikeouts but ran into some trouble in the seventh.