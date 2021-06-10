Mohr mows down Reds

Pierce starter Jace Mohr tied up the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds to the tune of 11 strikeouts, Pierce pitching had 16 Ks in all and the Reds had no answer in a 4-1 road loss on Wednesday night.
OWA had just one base runner in the first six innings and struck out seven times on the first trip through the lineup. Pierce scored one in the first and three in the third then pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to capture the victory.
For the Reds it was just their second loss of the season and dropped their record to 6-2. OWA had won the last five in a row.
Mohr threw 79 pitches, 52 for strikes and gave up just one hit while walking none and going 5 and ⅓. He faced 16 hitters, struck out 11, gave up the one hit, induced three ground balls and had his one base runner cut down trying to steal.
That came in the first inning when Logan Salak singled through the left side. He stole second but was caught trying to steal third.
Mohr set down the next 11 he faced. Dawson Raabe came in and got the final five outs all on strikeouts but ran into some trouble in the seventh.
Turner Halvorsen led off the final inning with a double, Salak was hit by a pitch, Brenden Sloup was hit by a pitch then Raabe struck out the next two. Jonathan Fernandez walked in a run but a strikeout looking ended the game.
Pierce plated one run in the second on a leadoff walk then an error at first. A hit batter, single, passed ball, stolen base two walks and an RBI groundout added up to three more in the third.
Landon Ternus took the loss after 2 and ⅓ innings of work with two hits, three walks, four strikeouts and four earned runs. Halvorsen threw 2 and ⅔ and left a runner stranded at second in the third inning, pitched around a two-out walk in the fourth and back-to-back walks to start the fifth.
Owens Wealth Advisors is back at Pierce on Saturday and Sunday for a tournament.
OWA Junior Reds (6-2).........................................0-0-0-0-0-0-1 -- 1-2-1
Pierce.................................................................0-1-3-0-0-0-X -- 4-3-0
Loss: Landon Ternus 2.3IP, 2H, 4R, 4ER, 3BB, 5K. 1B: Logan Salak. 2B: Turner Halvorsen. RBI: Jonathan Fernandez. R: Halvorsen. BB: Fernandez. SB: Salak.