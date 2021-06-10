More late runs keep Bank of the Valley streak alive

The Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors scored seven runs after the fifth inning and pulled away from Pierce for an 8-3 road win on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to seven.

It was the third straight game in which Bank of the Valley scored four or more runs in the fifth inning or later. Post 283 won at Hooper-Scribner June 2 10-2 behind a seven-run fifth and took an 11-3 victory at Pender on June 4 thanks to five runs in the fifth.

Wednesday included three in the sixth and four in the fourth after taking a 1-1 tie into the sixth. Eli Osten and Layne Forney drove in multiple runs. Jacob Sjuts started and went three innings then gave way to Cooper Tessendorf who earned the win for working the final four innings.

Bank of the Valley is back in action over the weekend at the Lewis and Clark Tournament.

Lakeview threatened right away when leadoff hitter Adam Van Cleave was hit by a pitch, Tessendorf walked and Kolby Blaser reached on a fielder's choice. But Blaser's ground ball then another back to mound and one to first base sent Bank of the Valley back to the dugout.

Pierce shortstop Logan Moeller was also hit by a pitch in the first at bat of the home half then scored on an error at short for the first run of the game. That's the way it stayed until the fourth