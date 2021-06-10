More late runs keep Bank of the Valley streak alive

The Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors scored seven runs after the fifth inning and pulled away from Pierce for an 8-3 road win on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to seven.
It was the third straight game in which Bank of the Valley scored four or more runs in the fifth inning or later. Post 283 won at Hooper-Scribner June 2 10-2 behind a seven-run fifth and took an 11-3 victory at Pender on June 4 thanks to five runs in the fifth.
Wednesday included three in the sixth and four in the fourth after taking a 1-1 tie into the sixth. Eli Osten and Layne Forney drove in multiple runs. Jacob Sjuts started and went three innings then gave way to Cooper Tessendorf who earned the win for working the final four innings.
Bank of the Valley is back in action over the weekend at the Lewis and Clark Tournament.
Lakeview threatened right away when leadoff hitter Adam Van Cleave was hit by a pitch, Tessendorf walked and Kolby Blaser reached on a fielder's choice. But Blaser's ground ball then another back to mound and one to first base sent Bank of the Valley back to the dugout.
Pierce shortstop Logan Moeller was also hit by a pitch in the first at bat of the home half then scored on an error at short for the first run of the game. That's the way it stayed until the fourth
Sjuts left having retired eight of his final 10 hitters. An error and a fielder's choice produced base runners. Pierce's Seth Valverde set down nine straight before Blaser doubled then scored on Sam Kwapnioski's RBI single up the middle.
Lakeview took the lead for good in the sixth when Blaser doubled, Osten reached on an error and a run scored, Kwapnioski singled, Forney reached on an error and two came across and Sjuts doubled.
Moeller tripled to start the bottom of the sixth and eventually scored. It was a 4-2 Post 283 lead in the seventh that became 8-2 on a Van Cleave walk and run, Tessendorf single and run, Blaser walk and run, Osten two-RBI single and run and Kwapnioski walk.
A leadoff walk, stolen base and wild pitch produced the final Pierce run after a single in the next at bat. Tessendorf sent the next three down on 13 pitches and three swinging strikeouts.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Bank of the Valley (7-0)........................................0-0-0-1-0-3-4 -- 8-7-3
Pierce.................................................................1-0-0-0-0-1-1 -- 3-2-3
Win: Cooper Tessendorf 4IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 7K. 1B: Tessendorf, Eli Osten, Sam Kwapnioski 2. 2B: Blaser 2, Sjuts. RBI: Osten 2, Kwapnioski, Layne Forney 3. R: Adam Van Cleave, Tessendorf, Blaser 3, Osten 2, Kwapnioski. BB: Adam Van Cleave, Tessendorf, Blaser, Kwapnioski. SB: Van Cleave 2.