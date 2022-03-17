More than just a good story

It was a nice little story, and it attracted all kinds of attention.

A year ago when Columbus baseball played at state for the first time since 1953 it was the Cinderella story of the spring sports season. More ink, camera time and interview requests were spent on Discoverer baseball than ever before.

But after a while of addressing the drought and answering the same questions over and over, it can start to feel a little hollow. Was there any actual respect in all that statewide coverage, or was CHS considered a novelty?

Whatever motivations were behind it last year, Columbus is out this year to prove it's more than just a story. The Discoverers have their sights set on state once again, having success while there and placing the program is among the contenders in Nebraska.

"While we accomplished some great things last year, they still have some things they want to prove this year including keep checking off some milestones," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "The first state tournament game victory is next. They know it's not guaranteed, and they know they've got to work hard. They're hungry and they want to play like they've got something to prove. Last year wasn't it; there's more to prove each year."

Leading the way back will be pitching and defense. Tadan Bell, who had been dominant earlier in his career, was finally noticed by the rest of the state. He returns as perhaps the premier left hander in Nebraska.

As a junior he was 5-1 with a 3.50 ERA, 78 strikeouts, 24 walks and an opponent's batting average of .223. Bell was named All-State and Super State Second Team by the Journal Star and All-State and All-Nebraska Second Team by the World-Herald.

He committed to and signed with Division I Coastal Carolina in the offseason.

At the top of the staff with him is Ryan Eickhoff. The lanky righty doesn't do it the same way as Bell but was second on the team in ERA for pitchers that tossed at least 20 innings. His ERA of 2.81 and opponent's batting average of .218 shows that his location is as valuable as other pitcher's velocity.

There are few arms on the roster as proven as those two but about four that are being considered as starters and 10-12 total players that will likely make up the pitching staff.

"We had a good season last year, but nothing is guaranteed this year," Bell said. "We're excited about the season. We've got good things ahead of us. We have a good chance to surprise teams, and I think we'll surprise more than people think we will."

Jack Faust, Trevor Schumacher, Brennen Jelinek and Jarrett Bell have been staples of the staff or the bullpen the last two seasons for the Junior Blues. They look to be in line for three to four starts. Colby Salak, Shon Brockhaus and Bohden Jedlicka will likely find themselves in a relief role. None of those seven just mentioned have had many varsity innings. That will change this year.

Zrust tossed just four innings last year but will likely see an expanded role. Fellow senior Sam Kwapnioski didn't throw any varsity innings last year but has pitching experience and offers another left-handed option.

Collectively, Columbus had a .943 fielding percentage, one of the best in the state. And while the Discoverers graduated the full outfield, the corner infielders and the catcher from the lineup that started in the final game of the season, CHS expects strong defense to carry over.

The Discoverers were 18-15 last season, a total of 33 games, and 13 of those had final scores that combined for eight or fewer runs.

"That pitching and defense will keep us in games and get us some victories early on," Johnson said. "Then as we get some guys ready, we have guys we think that are ready, just maybe unproven at the varsity level offensively, I think that will come around. It did a little bit last year. We weren't there right away, but we were right there eventually."

Columbus hit just .251 as a team, got on base at a clip of .364, slugged .321 and had an OPS of .684. The Discoverers scored 154 runs in 33 games - 4.67 per contest - drove in 119, drew 134 walks, struck out 203 times and had 48 extra-base hits.

Those numbers aren't particularly impressive. Thus, while there are fewer experienced hitters, improving on last season isn't a huge step to make. If that happens, with continued strength in pitching and defense, Columbus likes its chances.

"I feel like we aren't wanted on the schedule," Kwapnioski said. "They look at it as, 'Oh, that's going to be an easy win.' But it's going to be a battle all seven innings. We kind of made that known last year, and we're going to keep that going this year."

Perhaps most important of all was the experience of playing and winning in big moments. Columbus led Creighton Prep 3-0 in the district semifinals then fell behind 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth before a four-run sixth.

CHS plated four in the first inning of the district title game against Lincoln East, fell into a 4-4 tie through four then scored three in the 10th. Of course, as Discoverer fans are well aware by now, that was a two-day affair that included the 10th inning starting on a late Saturday afternoon then concluding on a Monday afternoon when rain and severe weather rolled in.

And while Columbus didn't win at state, the Discoverers were right there in a 2-1 loss to eventual state champion Millard South and fought back from a 4-1 deficit against Papillion-La Vista South and tied it 4-4 .

Few outside Columbus probably expect a program that hadn't been there in 68 years to be at state once again. The Discoverers do, and they expect to win.

"I think it made a lot of bigger schools realize that even though we are the little guys in Class A, they realize that we're hard workers and we keep our heads down and we can beat everybody at state if we want to," Zrust said.

"I'd say everyone on our team is hungry to get there. That's kind of our expectation this year - to get back to state and win a game."

