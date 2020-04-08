Nebraska Legion officials monitoring situation

"We've got local communities that foot the bill for concessions, baseballs, fixing their diamonds up, finding volunteers to work tournaments," he said. "So if we're going to push this back as far as we possibly can to host these tournaments, these tournament directors that volunteer to run these tournaments for us, they need to know several weeks out or they're not going to be able to get sponsors, they're not going to be able to order the six dozen baseballs that it takes to run a weeklong tournament.

"In addition to that, you're looking at teams that held off on purchasing brand new jerseys, all these things that teams expense, they've been holding off on that."

The American Legion also would need to work with the Nebraska School Activities Association on relaxing the NSAA's bylaws on allowing Legion ball to be played into August, though schools with teams playing in regional tournaments typically get waivers without issue.