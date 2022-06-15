No answer for Norfolk: Junior Blues drop doubleheader

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues squandered a lead in game one and couldn't quite get off the ground in game two during Tuesday's home doubleheader loss to Norfolk.

Columbus scored the first three runs of the opener and broke a 3-3 tie later but allowed two in the seventh and suffered a 5-4 defeat. In the nightcap the visitors took advantage of an error and two hit batters in the first inning and put OneUnited in a 4-0 hole it couldn't overcome in an 11-2 defeat.

The losses dropped the Blues to 2-8 on the season. They had earned their second win of the year Saturday at South Sioux City but have scored two or fewer runs six times.

"It's situational stuff that got us," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "I know errors are going to happen, but situational stuff is what really ended up hurting us in the end. We just have to be tougher when things don't go our way as a team, and be ready for the situations."

Situations that cost OneUnited included squandering two leadoff doubles late in game one when Norfolk had cut the lead to 3-2, a double play with two on and one run in during the sixth inning of game one, four walks to Norfolk hitters an inning later and an error and two hit batters in the first inning of game two.

The Blues also had two at second and third with two outs trailing 5-0 in game two and never capitalized. Norfolk added five more a half inning later and put the game out of reach.

"It could be some youth. Right now I think a lot of it is throwing strikes consistently," Johnson said. "That last game, and near the end of the first game, a lot of (Norfolk) guys scored runs because of free bases."

Despite the 3-0 start to game one, OneUnited only scored one of those with a hit and never quite had the offense on track enough to build a bigger cushion.

Spencer Shotkoski drew a leadoff walk in the first, stole two bases and came in on a passed ball. In the second, Keiton Watchorn worked a free pass in the first at-bat, stole second and scored on Zach Nelson's liner to left. It turned into a 3-0 lead in the third when Quenton Gustafson singled with one down and scored later with Watchorn at first on a failed pickoff attempt.

Although Columbus led 3-0, the lineup produced just two hits in the first 16 at-bats.

A one-out error came around to score the first Norfolk run of the game in the fourth inning. A two-out single cut the lead to one one hitter later.

Gavin Zoucha and Gustafson led off the next two innings with doubles but the next three went down in order each time. Two walks and a wild pitch tied it 3-3 in the sixth. Columbus regained the lead on a Nelson RBI single in the bottom half. But two walks and a single loaded it for Norfolk in the seventh and the visitors capitalized with two more walks.

Gustafson was hit by a pitch to start the bottom half and was left 90 feet away as the game-tying run.

Three singles and an error at short had Norfolk up 2-0 in the first at-bat of game two. Back-to-back hit batters made it 3-0 followed by an RBI groundout two hitters later.

A one-out walk then two passed balls and a sac bunt had it at 5-0. Norfolk sent 11 to the plate in the third and scored four times with two outs.

The lone Columbus runs came on a Gustafson triple to score Nelson with two down in the third and a Colin Jaster two-out RBI single scoring Will Wickham in the fourth.

Norfolk added its final run in the fifth with a walk, single and fielder's choice when lighting within the 30-mile radius canceled the rest of the game. Gustafson was 2 for 3 in game one. OneUnited struck out 10 times in the opener and had just one hit from the first five hitters in game two.

Starters Shotkoski and Wickham had good moments from the mound in both games but were either let down by the defense or relief pitching. Shotkoski tossed 4 and 2/3 in game one with two unearned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts. Wickham gave up six earned in 2 and 1/3 but many of those came in after he exited.

Columbus relief pitching allowed six earned runs and walked 11 combined between the two games.

"We've just got to get strikes out of the bullpen and see ourselves have success," Johnson said.

OneUnited hosts Hastings on Thursday and heads to Yankton for two on Friday looking to spark some momentum. A three-game skid has preceded both wins this season.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

