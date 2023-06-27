The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues continue a tough stretch of the 2023 summer season after a three-game skid.

The Blues were swept in a home doubleheader against Gretna Friday and lost at Grand Island Saturday.

"We just have to keep a good approach going," Columbus coach Travis McCloud said. "I still think we can be a really good baseball team, it's just about catching fire at the right time."

On Friday, Gretna was able to beat Columbus 13-4 in the first game. The scoring would not start until the second inning with Gretna scoring four runs in the top of the inning and the Blues adding three runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the second, Columbus started the inning by having three straight singles and Matthew Krueger's hit led to Cash Petersen crossing home plate. Jack Holys would later hit a double that brought in the other two runs.

Gretna would add to their run total by scoring one run in the third and four in the fourth.

The Junior Blues would add one final run in the fifth with Carter Renteria hitting a leadoff single and later scoring on a fielder's choice to cut Gretna's lead to 9-4.

The offense for Gretna was able to add another run in the sixth and added three final runs in the seventh.

Columbus finished with eight hits as a team in the loss. Holys led the team at the plate with his two-RBI double.

The Junior Blues used Damon Liermann and Collin Rausch to pitch. Liermann got the start and finished with 3 and 1/3 innings on the mound where he finished with eight runs allowed on six hits and five walks. Raush pitched the 3 and 2/3 innings and finished with one walk, eight hits and five runs allowed.

In the second game, Gretna was able to strike early with three runs in the first and two in the second to lead 5-0 heading into the third inning.

The Junior Blues would later score their lone run of the game in the bottom of the inning thanks to a single from Zach Nelson which brought Charlie Larson home.

Gretna would then finish the sweep by scoring six runs in the fifth and holding Columbus scoreless to earn the 11-1 win.

Nelson's single finished as the only hit for the Junior Blues.

Over the two games, Columbus finished with eight hits as a team.



"We started hitting the ball a lot harder and that was two games where I thought we hit the ball better than them (Gretna)," McCloud said. "They (Gretna) just hit it where weren't and we were hitting it at them, baseball's funny like that."

Columbus used four pitchers in the second game with Holys, Bryson Reeder, Kruger and Stewie Kudron getting chances on the mound. The four would finish the game with 11 combined runs on seven hits and seven walks, the defense would also finish with eight errors.

"I think the pitchers did well we gave up too many freebies," McCloud said. "There were times we missed the putaway pitch. Overall, the pitchers did a good job it just seemed like when Gretna needed a hit they got one."

Against Grand Island, Columbus fell behind early with Grand Island scoring three runs in the first and 12 in the second to lead 15-0 heading into the third.

In the third, the Blues were unable to muster up enough offense and score to end the game after the top of the inning.

Larson recorded the lone hit for Columbus and Abe Christensen got the start. Christensen lasted 1 and 1/3 innings where he allowed nine runs on six hits and three walks in the loss with the Blues' defense adding 11 errors in the game.

The three losses put the Blues at 4-11 overall including a forfeit win from Thursday. Columbus' next outing is set for Tuesday against Lincoln Northeast.



"Leading into next week, I hope the team can see that the work we are doing in practice is starting to pay off," McCloud said. "We are making progress it's just not going our way, if we keep battling I think we can do some really good things."